Some waited quietly – others not so quietly – inside the Miss Cat Surgical Suite operated by Chesapeake Feline Association in Perryville. The non-profit was set up to complete 50 surgeries Saturday and another 50 on Sunday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
PERRYVILLE — In the three years since it opened – which included a three-month shut down thanks to the pandemic – Chesapeake Feline Association has spayed or neutered almost 4,000 cats in Cecil County.
Last weekend, a crew of six trained professionals were aided by volunteers to perform the life-saving surgery on 96 cats and kittens, said Dawn Cowhey, executive director of the non-profit based in North East, bringing the total to 3,996.
"The veterinarians were happy, the pet owners were happy and the staff worked so hard," Cowhey said Monday. "Everything just went great."
The only wrinkle was four no-shows that kept CFA from reaching its goal of 100 procedures over two days at the Miss Cat Surgical Suite in Perryville.
"Still, it was a huge milestone for the county and a huge milestone for this organization," she said.
Some of the felines were owned privately while others were in the adoption process through Cecil County Animal Services. Cowhey said a number of others were part of various feral cat colonies in Cecil County.
"There are 8,972 unaltered cats in this county. One female can have four litters in a year," she said, indicating the urgency in getting cats spayed or neutered.
CFA charges $100 for the surgery, which includes vaccines for rabies and distemper. Much of the cost is covered by grants from Maryland Department of Agriculture and Cecil County Video Lottery Terminal proceeds. There is help available for low income cat owners.
"We've been getting a lot of really sad calls for help," she said.
In the midst of Saturday's surgical flurry, Cowhey said she is also trying to raise $5,000 to install heat to the cattery area of the shelter in North East where cats live until adoption.
"We call it the 'Cool Cat Cabana,'" Cowhey said. Thanks to the pandemic CFA has held no official fundraisers for more than a year. Cowhey is holding onto hope that their popular "CatSino" event can return in the spring.
