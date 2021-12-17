CHESAPEAKE CITY — Chesapeake City has approved a plan by Bathon Builders to renovate sidewalks along First Street. The total project will cost $95,300, under the $100,000 the city received through a grant from the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD).
The grant is the town’s second as part of the Village Streetscape Project, which includes plans to revitalize First Street and Bohemia Ave. The sidewalk on First Street is the first stage of construction.
The town had previously had difficulty with the engineering drawings of the project, as there were several errors in the drawings.
“The changes that were requested two years ago weren’t even implemented, and they said for us to implement those it will be another $2,000,” town manager Rob Bernstine said, referring to the engineering designs. “It felt like going around in circles.”
Bathon was the low bidder on a different recent sidewalk project, Safe Routes to Schools, to build a new sidewalk on Third and Fourth street. Bernstine said the town selected Bathon partially to avoid the expense preparing a new bid package, and of correcting the aforementioned engineering drawings.
The town is currently trying to secure funding for the Safe Routes to Schools project.
Bathon previously worked on the North Dock in Chesapeake City and the overlook on George Street.
Bathon will be installing a new five foot wide sidewalk, featuring handicap accessibility with concrete ramp. The project will remove the current existing asphalt roadway, which is approximately 230 feet long by 6 feet wide, to allow for installation of the sidewalk. A new six inch curb will also be installed.
First Street is right beside the waterfront of Chesapeake city, with local businesses The Mercantile at Back Creek, Cafe on the Bay, and the Ship Watch Inn bordering the street.
