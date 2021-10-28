CHESAPEAKE CITY — In response to vandalism and other issues, Chesapeake City will discourage night-time fishing at the Pell Gardens area.
“The Pell Gardens area and around the dock is the most heavily polluted and also the most heavily used by visitors,” Councilman Todd Greco said. “So it should be the nicest section that we have.”
Town Council members said fishers have removed the lights and have created additional trash in the area. During Monday’s meeting the council also discussed the possibility of adding cameras to monitor the pier.
“We’ve asked the police to step up their patrol down along the town dock, but apparently people fishing late at night are doing some vandalism to the lighting,” Councilman Todd Greco said.
The council decided to add a “no fishing from dusk to dawn” sign to the area. Depending on the signs effectiveness, more actions may be taken in the future.
Town Attorney Thomas Yeager asked if there is an ordinance at the space that prohibits fishing, but the town said none exists.
“For a lot of things it’s like looking for a needle in a haystack, cause it’s been so long since we’ve had a code published,” Yeager said.
Yeager said that, if the town wants to assess penalties, then it needs to enact an ordinance. Yeager suggested that they make fishing after dark a municipal infraction.
“That way if the state police do not want to enforce it, you can have a code enforcement person enforce it and issue a municipal infraction,” Yeager said. “But if you want to set penalties for it, you’re going to have to introduce an ordinance and then have a public hearing.”
councilman Frank Vari said that the purpose of the sign is to discourage destructive behavior.
“It’s trying to get people to be clean; not to damage our signs, lights or the pylons,” Vari said.
