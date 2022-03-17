Wearing green top hats and bows, even these horses showed their Irish spirit Saturday while pulling a wagon during the 2019 Chesapeake City St. Patrick’s Day Parade. After a two year hiatus, the parade is coming back to Chesapeake City this weekend.
CHESAPEAKE CITY — After a two hiatus due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Chesapeake City St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Pub Crawl is returning on Saturday March 19.
“There’s going to be a lot of people coming into town,” Councilman Ed O’Hara, the Economic Development Department head of the Chesapeake City Council, said. “You talk to people who live in neighboring towns and they’re excited to have the parade back.”
Six bars, the Bayard House, RummuR Lounge, Prime 225, Granite Run Tap Room, Schafer’s Canal House, and The Chesapeake Inn will participate in pub crawl. Last year, although there was no parade, many people still flocked to local businesses to celebrate the holiday, as Gov. Larry Hogan relaxed the previous capacity restrictions on restaurants.
The parade will begin at 11 a.m., starting at the old Chesapeake City Elementary School campus in town, before looping through Bohemia Avenue. Food and craft vendors will be set up in Pell Gardens from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m., along with live music.
O’Hara said the event is mostly organized by the chamber of commerce, and said to expect over 20 groups to participate in the parade, including local high school bands, a bagpipe group, local businesses, and politicians.
