CHESAPEAKE CITY — Don Hausz built a wishing well in his Chesapeake City yard, complete with a small metal bucket, yet has never seen his creation, because he is blind.
“A doctor said to me when I was about ten ‘son remember these words, you see with your brain, not with your eyes,’” Hausz said.
Hausz was born legally blind, but had some usable vision. At age 15 he lost the vision in his left eye, and in his early 42 he lost vision in his right eye.
“It scared the death out of me,” Hausz said, when asked about how losing his sight changed his life.
Hausz owned a business working on fire suppression systems for around 40 years, along with a sheet metal company. Hausz continued to go to job sites after losing his vision, but shifted to working more behind the scenes, learning how to run the business instead of doing his business.
“I’d be working in somebody’s kitchen, and once I got into the kitchen I was acclimated to where I was,” Hausz said. “I’d work on a job all day and the owner wouldn’t believe that I was blind.”
Hausz learned much of his skills from his father, a teacher who taught aviation during the day, and at night taught at the union carpentry school.
“In the summertime that was my job,” Hausz said. “I worked with my father, we did construction, we built dormers, we built homes.”
For one winter project as a teenager, Hausz created a chess set out of engine parts, giving him experience in welding. In Long Island, Hausz served as a volunteer fireman and worked as an EMT. At the fire department, Hausz served as a videographer.
Hausz moved to Chesapeake City around four years ago. He moved away from Stony Brook mainly because of the lower property taxes in Cecil County. He chose Chesapeake City because it has many of the same amenities, such as restaurants and regular concerts that Stony Brook had.
Accessible transit options are more limited in Cecil County than in Long Island. In his home county of Suffolk, they had a ride sharing program that could go anywhere to the county.
“It’s a little more difficult down here,” Hausz said. “The accessible transit is more limited, it’s more geared to going from home to an appointment or you could probably get to Walmart or something like that but it’s much more limited.”
A variety of services and technologies help Hausz interact with the world. Every morning, through the National Federation of the Blind Newsline, Hausz reads Newsday, the newspaper of record for Long Island where he grew up. His smartphone is set up for voice over, so he can hear every single swipe that he makes and every app on his phone.
Hausz encouraged the County Council to pass a proclamation last year honoring White Cane Awareness Day on Oct. 15, part of the Blind Equality Achievement month.
Council president Bob Meffley met Hausz through his son, whose company put a boiler in Hausz’s home.
“He said ‘I got everything done except the heater,’” Meffley said. “In the crawl space he laid on his back and everything was perfect. Every line was straight as an arrow. He did it by feel.”
Hausz then asked Meffley why the council had not done anything to commemorate White Cane Day.
“I didn’t know anything about it,” Meffley said. “I was surprised by the amount of people who are blind and use the white cane.”
Hausz said awareness of White Cane Day is important because it increases knowledge of the blind, as people are able to recognize that someone using a white cane is visually impaired.
“It just makes people surrounding that individual know that person is visually impaired,” Hausz said when asked about the white cane.
