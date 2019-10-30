CHESAPEAKE CITY — In the small town known for its big heart, Chesapeake City residents continue to show up for their community.
Recently, the city concluded its month-long observation of Maryland’s Day to Serve, hosting a 9/11 remembrance event, a food and clothing donation drive and a community clean-up.
The results were spectacular for any town, much less the small (yet mighty!) populace of Chesapeake City.
The town reported approximately 175 people at its 9/11 service, which was hosted at the VFW. Local scout troops and residents of all ages commemorated the solemn event.
“What better place to have it than the VFW,” said town councilman Frank Vari, who is serving his fifth non-consecutive term.
“Any place in Chesapeake City would be great, but we were happy to host it there.”
On September 28, the town hosted a clean-up in conjunction with Maryland’s Day to Serve. More than one dozen conscientious residents participated.
“We had seven people on each side [of town, north and south],” said Vari. “They were all cleaning up. Plus, we had the two maintenance men in town.”
All in all, Chesapeake City brought in 14 bags of trash.
The townwide drive hosted by the Chesapeake City Ecumenical Association asked for food, clothing, household items and both new and gently used toys.
All in all, the town boasted 402 pounds of donated food, 1,120 pounds of clothing and household items and 138 pounds of children’s toys.
Even though the state’s focus on service has concluded, Chesapeake City will continue accepting donations through Dec. 7.
“That’s when our toy giveaway is,” said Vari.
“Dollar General is helping us out. They have signs on their toy aisle to purchase a small toy.”
The store collects the donated toys in a bin near the front of the store.
“Of all our helpers that have contributed their time, it’s around 70 people altogether,” said Vari.
“This is the fifth year we’ve done this event, and every year we do a little bit more and more. People realize that we do it and they try to help. It’s been a good turnout and it’s a win for everyone.”
Residents aren’t the only people helping the town do good deeds. Two civic associations, the VFW, the Fire Company, scouts and other organizations are also engaged in giving back through the various drives.
This year, school organizations are also planning to do food drives through the end of the year.
Also upcoming is a Christmas workshop on Dec. 7, the day of the townwide toy giveaway. Vendors and artisans will be present that day in Pell Gardens.
Follow me on Twitter @BRaeNewsGal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.