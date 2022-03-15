CHESAPEAKE CITY – A man is facing child pornography charges after a two-month-long investigation ended Thursday when detectives confiscated his electronic devices while raiding his Chesapeake City residence, according to the Maryland State Police.
Investigators identified the suspect as 32-year-old Ryan William Kaiser, who, according to Cecil County District Court records, lives in the 400 block of George Street in the southern section of the town split by the C&D Canal. Kaiser was arrested at his residence during the raid, police reported.
The probe leading to Kaiser’s arrest started in December, when the MSP Computer Crimes Unit, which coordinates MSP’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, conducted an investigation into online possession of child pornography, police said. Investigators were able to identify a suspect and his Cecil County residence, police added.
That led to MSP detectives conducting a court-approved search of Kaiser’s residence at approximately 6:30 a.m. Thursday, with the assistance of Homeland Security and Investigations agents, according to police.
“Investigators seized the suspect’s electronic devices during the course of serving the search warrant,” an MSP spokesperson said, after noting that MSP computer crimes detectives “developed evidence supporting charges of possession of child pornography.”
Kaiser is charged with 11 counts of possession of child pornography, which is a misdemeanor, according to court records.
After spending one night in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond, before his Friday bail review hearing, Kaiser is free on a $15,000 bond, court records show.
