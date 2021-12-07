CHESAPEAKE CITY — Led by the sounds of a bagpiper, around 40 horses walked through historic Chesapeake City, on Saturday as part of the city’s inaugural horse parade.
The horse parade featured a variety of horse groups, from The River Hills Foxhounds to the Delaware State Police. Father Christmas brought up the parade’s rear on horseback.
“The grandeur of horses is coming back and Chesapeake City has every right to be happy about that,” Shelton said.
Shelton said 40-45 horses participated in the parade.
“The first one is always the smallest but if they keep doing this it’s going to get bigger and bigger,” Cecilton Resident John Upp, who brought his granddaughter to the event, said.
Ross Peddicord, Executive Director of the Horse Industry board of Maryland, said the Chesapeake City parade is the second in the state. The town of Lisbon, Md., has had a parade for several years.
Chesapeake City resident Katherine Bradley said that she loved the parade, especially since she does not often get to see the horse traditions of the town.
“Chesapeake City slows down a lot in the winter so it’s nice to have events like this that bring people into town,” Bradley said.
On Friday, the day before the Parade, Organizer Greg Shelton and Chesapeake City mayor Rich Taylor were awarded with Secretary’s citations from Maryland Assistant Secretary of Agriculture Steve Conway for honoring the history of horses in Cecil County.
Artist Shawn Faust debuted a painting of parade, which sold for over $8,000 of the parade on Friday.
“It’s about the celebration of the horse and the history of the horse in Chesapeake City,” Faust said.
Faust got his start painting horses at a Chesapeake City Farm, owned by Allaire du Pont. DuPont’s Woodstock Farm in Chesapeake City was the home of Kelso, one of the greatest racehorses in the history of the sport. Shelton honored the DuPont connection with a display at Chesapeake City town hall, featuring the family’s carriage, along with olympic wear worn by Lana du Pont.
“Allaire was such a dynamic person for Chesapeake City,” Caroline du Pont Cricket, the widow of Allaire’s son. “At a party like this she would grab you and say “Honeybunch don’t want you to go and restore the Bayard House?”
