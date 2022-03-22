CHESAPEAKE CITY — Hundreds of people lined the streets of South Chesapeake City on Saturday and watched the town’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which included high school marching bands, dancers, at least one squad of bagpipe players, antique cars, aptly decorated floats and other features.

Sure, the official date of the St. Patty’s observance had come and gone two days earlier.

But on this warm, clear-blue-sky Saturday it looked — and felt — just like March 17 in that canal town. Most of the parade watchers sported at least one article of green clothing. And a good number of them even accessorized with Irish-themed hats of all sizes, eyeglasses, bowties, socks, necklace beads, ribbons, jackets, scarves, face paint, earrings and well . . . you name it.

“It seems like St. Patrick’s Day turns into a weeklong celebration nowadays,” said a clearly delighted Kristen Salfas, a Cecil County resident who attended the parade with her son, Gavin Salfas, 9. “It’s awesome. It’s a beautiful day. This is a beautiful town. It’s a great day for a parade.”

Some of the spectators told the Cecil Whig that they were looking forward to participating in the pub crawl, also an annual St. Patrick’s Day event in that town, after watching the parade.

Chesapeake City resident Kim Grebe was one of those folks. Grebe was wearing an eye-grabbing, fuzzy, green hat that matched her long-sleeve pub crawl T-shirt and beaded necklace. When the Whig approached her, Grebe was standing along the parade route, taking photos or videos of the passing participants with her cell phone.

“We really enjoy this parade,” Grebe said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.