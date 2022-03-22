Clad in a psychedelic shamrock shirt and a zany Irish-themed hat, Elkton resident Jesse Cloud stands on a South Chesapeake City sidewalk Saturday, waiting for the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade to start.
Students of Bobbie Ann’s Dance Studio in Elkton rhythmically move their way down a South Chesapeake City street on Saturday during the town’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
Kim Grebe takes photos of the passing St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday in South Chesapeake City.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
One of the “leprechauns” on this float tosses candy to spectators Saturday during the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in South Chesapeake City.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
Members of the Delaware State Pipes & Drums march down a South Chesapeake City street Saturday during the town’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
Showing their Irish spirit, Elkton residents Terry Bamberger and her 24-year-old son, Jonathan, pose for a photo on Saturday in South Chesapeake City before the town’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
The percussion section of the Rising Sun High School Marching Band makes its way down a South Chesapeake City street on Saturday during the town’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
With the landmark bridge in the background, Kristen Salfas and her 9-year-old son, Gavin, pose for a photo on Saturday in South Chesapeake City before the town’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
Dancers make their way down a South Chesapeake City street on Saturday during the town’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
Elkton-area residents Beth Ayers and her friend, Tim Murray, show off their festive outfits Saturday in South Chesapeake City before the town’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
Spectators line a South Chesapeake City street on Saturday during the town’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The crowds along most other parts of the parade route looked similar.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
Dancers rhythmically made their way down a South Chesapeake City street on Saturday during the town’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
Sporting festival attire, a saxophone player in a high school marching band makes her way down a South Chesapeake City street on Saturday during the town’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
A “leprechaun” hands out candy to spectators Saturday in South Chesapeake City during the town’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
An antique car — appropriately green — rolls down a South Chesapeake City street on Saturday during the town’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
CHESAPEAKE CITY — Hundreds of people lined the streets of South Chesapeake City on Saturday and watched the town’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which included high school marching bands, dancers, at least one squad of bagpipe players, antique cars, aptly decorated floats and other features.
Sure, the official date of the St. Patty’s observance had come and gone two days earlier.
But on this warm, clear-blue-sky Saturday it looked — and felt — just like March 17 in that canal town. Most of the parade watchers sported at least one article of green clothing. And a good number of them even accessorized with Irish-themed hats of all sizes, eyeglasses, bowties, socks, necklace beads, ribbons, jackets, scarves, face paint, earrings and well . . . you name it.
“It seems like St. Patrick’s Day turns into a weeklong celebration nowadays,” said a clearly delighted Kristen Salfas, a Cecil County resident who attended the parade with her son, Gavin Salfas, 9. “It’s awesome. It’s a beautiful day. This is a beautiful town. It’s a great day for a parade.”
Some of the spectators told the Cecil Whig that they were looking forward to participating in the pub crawl, also an annual St. Patrick’s Day event in that town, after watching the parade.
Chesapeake City resident Kim Grebe was one of those folks. Grebe was wearing an eye-grabbing, fuzzy, green hat that matched her long-sleeve pub crawl T-shirt and beaded necklace. When the Whig approached her, Grebe was standing along the parade route, taking photos or videos of the passing participants with her cell phone.
