CHESAPEAKE CITY- Chesapeake City is accepting applications for the 2021 Facade Improvement Program until June 25. Residents of the town can apply for a grant up to $7,000 to improve the exterior of their home or business.
“We targeting people whose homes are in need of repair and can’t necessarily afford it,” said Chesapeake City Water & Sewer Billing Clerk Tonya Lockwood.
The deadline for application was extended because it was difficult for residents to get estimates from contractors, partially because the cost of materials has increased. The Facade Improvement Program was brought to the town by former councilwoman Rebecca Mann.
The grant will focus on assisting people whose homes have safety concerns, such as a decaying porch or steps, along with buildings that are owner occupied.
The grant is funded by the State of Maryland’s Department of Housing and Community Development Community Legacy program. The program can give up to five $7,000 grants, but the number of grants could be larger depending on applications.
“If somebody comes in with a $3,000 project and then somebody else has a $4,000 project, we may be able to award six grants,” said Lockwood. “But the plan is to do five $7,000 grants.”
In 2019, the first year the facade improvement program was active, $40,000 was awarded to residents, in 2020 $25,000, distributed in 12 grants. In 2021, $35,000 will be awarded.
A main restriction is that grant funding will only be allowed on the street-facing portion of the roof, but much of the exterior of a property, such as windows, doors, siding, and masonry, is eligible. Residents are encouraged to contribute their money or labor to the facade improvements as well. The project will be reviewed by Chesapeake City, the State of Maryland, and the Maryland Historic Trust.
“Some of these homes are more than 100 years old, and they’re very expensive to maintain,” Lockwood said. “The facade grant significantly helps those who are trying to maintain historic homes because there’s certain standards that they have to adhere to that other people don’t.”
Readers interested for more information on how to apply for the grant can go to this link https://www.chesapeakecity-md.gov/facade-grant-applications/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.