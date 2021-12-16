The Chesapeake City Town Council opened up government meetings to in-person citizen attendance on Monday, Dec 13. Public attendance has been solely virtual since the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Chesapeake City — Starting in January, citizens of Chesapeake City will once again be able to attend town council meetings at Town Hall in-person.
Currently, the public is able to attend meetings through zoom, but many residents have said it is difficult to hear the council over the internet. Clerk Tonya Lockwood said an in-person option would give them an opportunity to listen to the meetings.
“That way the folks who are having trouble hearing can come in-person,” Lockwood said.
Town Attorney Tom Yeager said that masking can make it difficult for people to hear speakers. To make it easier for the audience to understand the town council, council members will not be required to wear masks. All members of the Chesapeake City council are vaccinated.
Town Council meetings will not require proof of vaccination, but masks will be required for the public, since attendee vaccination status will be unknown to council. There will be a limited number of seats since social distancing will be followed.
Mayor Rich Taylor said the exact maximum number of attendees is currently unknown as the seating layout is established, but he estimated around 5-6 seats will be available for the public.
Chesapeake City meetings first closed for in-person public attendance early last year, during the first stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For anyone having audio visual difficulties on zoom, we want to make the in-person option available to them if they are having difficulties connecting,” Taylor said.
Chesapeake City town council meetings occur on the second Monday of every month at 6:30 p.m., with a workshop at the fourth Monday of every month at 6:30 p.m.
