CHESAPEAKE CITY — The town council, now replete with two new council members, finalized new roles earlier this month for each of the five members and reappointed Frank Hill as vice president of the body.
Hill, a former mayor, also served last year in the position that runs meetings in the absence of Mayor Rich Taylor. In addition to those duties, Hill will continue to oversee the town’s finances and capital improvements as well as serving as liaison to the Historic District Commission.
Councilman Lee Adams will continue to oversee the town’s water and sewer operation — a role that takes on heightened importance as the town transitions into a service contract with Cecil County government for sewer operation and prepares to break ground on its new wastewater treatment plant. He will also serve as liaison to the town’s Planning Commission, of which he formerly served as chairman.
Taylor, Hill and Adams together will serve on the town’s Employee Committee, which is the result of efforts last year to remove the mayor’s sole discretion over personnel decisions.
In hiring decisions, the employment committee will review all applicants and make a recommendation to the council for final approval. In cases of dismissal or disciplinary actions, the mayor may recommend review by the employment committee or the council may vote to recommend a review. In turn, the employment committee would review the case and make a recommendation to the council for final consideration.
Historically, Chesapeake City’s mayor had been given a wide leeway to create and cut positions that fit his or her particular goals, while the town council provided the check-and-balance of determining whether to fund such positions. While the new official practice did raise some controversy, it largely mirrors longstanding informal practice in town under many former mayors.
New councilmen Randy McLennan and Ed O’Hara will virtually fill roles left by their predecessors.
McLennan, who is president of the town fire company, will oversee public safety, policing, noise enforcement and ethics compliance. Those roles were previously headed by Carolyn Blevins, who was defeated in her re-election campaign this year.
O’Hara, who runs the Inn at the Canal bed-and-breakfast, will oversee economic development, tourism and operation of the town’s docks. All of those roles, except for the docks, were previously headed by Rebecca Mann, who resigned from the council in April. Hill previously oversaw the docks’ operation, but that role was consolidated with other tourism-related duties.
Finally, Councilman Frank Vari, who was re-elected to a fourth term in June’s election, will continue to oversee the town’s public works, parks and recreation, waste management, and 5K racing program while serving as the special event coordinator.
