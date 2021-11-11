CHESAPEAKE CITY—The annual Chesapeake City Christmas Market by Poplar Hall will feature an equestrian twist this year on Dec. 4, as the annual showcase for artisan crafts will kick-off with horses parading through the historic town.
Founder Greg Shelton hopes the parade will draw attention to the history of horses in Cecil County, something that has garnered a national spotlight because of this years inaugural Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill.
“This event is meant to bring that horse conversation, history, and heritage back to Chesapeake City,” Shelton said.
Participating teams include Fairwinds Farm and Stables from North East, River Hills Foxhounds, Elkton’s Appleton Equestrian Team and more. Shelton expects between 30-50 horses to participate in the parade, which will be kicked off by a bagpipe performance.
The market will feature artwork from the late Allaire DuPont, who operated a farm in Chesapeake City, where the hall of fame horse Kelso is buried. A carriage from Lana DuPont Wright that she rode in a gold medal winning performance in Austria will be some of the memorabilia featured during the parade. Renowned artist Shawn Faust will also be debuting an oil painting commemorating the event.
The Christmas Market at Pell Gardens, now in its third year, is based on European traditions.
“The main staple of those markets is that everything is handmade and nothing is mass produced. At any market that I do, the goal is the buyer gets to meet the person who made these things, discuss how they made it, how they were inspired, and buy it from the person who actually made it,” Shelton said.
The handmade local goods are a great alternative to e-commerce, especially, Shelton said, as shipping problems continue. Shelton is expecting several thousand people to attend the free outdoor event.
Along with local goods, the event features a “Father Christmas” character, and 1950’s inspired vocal trio Hotsy Totsy.
Mayor Rich Taylor said the event can help resurrect the history of Chesapeake City, showing people the renaissance of the historic district began earlier than many people expected.
“Hopefully with Greg’s help we can tell that story to a lot of people who don’t know it,” Taylor said.
The town will vote on approving alcohol consumption in Pell Gardens for the event at the next work session on Monday Nov. 23.
“I think this is going to be another signature event for the town,” Taylor said.
The Chesapeake Christmas Market will be held on Dec 4 from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. The horse parade will begin around 9 a.m. Readers interested in more information can contact Shelton at gspoplarhall@gmail.com.
