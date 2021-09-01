CHESAPEAKE CITY — With a cut of the ribbon and the cheers of the crowd, Cecil County Public Schools inaugurated the new Chesapeake City Elementary School on Monday.
“Schools are the quiet heartbeat of your community,” School Board president William Malesh said. “Your children will feel the care and respect that we have for them when they walk in the door.”
The school replaces the over 80-year-old Chesapeake City Elementary near downtown. The new school, at 2801 Augustine Herman Highway, has improved access to technology, with a smart board in every classroom. The building has many energy efficiency features, which Perry Willis said would earn the building a LEED silver rating for green building features. One feature is that teachers get individual control of the temperature of their classrooms, creating savings.
“If the sun’s coming up on one side of the building, and one teacher needs cooling and the teacher on the other side of the building needs heat, they can individualize that,” Willis said.
Speakers at the ribbon cutting emphasized the cost efficiency of the building, which will cost around $44 million over 30 years, when maintenance and repairs is taken into account, including an initial construction cost of $22 million.
The school is located right next to Bohemia Manor Middle and High School.
Superintendent Jeffrey Lawson emphasized the cooperation between county administration, and the board of education.
“We are in a polarized world right now,” Lawson said. “The further you get away from the county to the state and the federal level, it only gets worse and worse. I think for us to come together and do the kinds of things that we’re doing right now speak to the people and speaks to us.”
County Executive Danielle Hornberger recalled her past teaching at the old Chesapeake City Elementary school as a substitute and said the new school was a necessity.
“I think we can all agree that while that school was resilient and full of history, a new school was needed to serve the residents of this community,” Hornberger said. “This school will be a new haven where students can learn and grow and just have fun.”
Principal Sherri Isaac was excited about the great community turnout and the possibilities of the building.
“We’re excited that the building offers us an opportunity to expose children to new types of technology and a bright, friendly learning environment,” Isaac said.
Isaac pointed to the front row system that will amplify a teacher’s voice through the classroom speakers. If a student has a hearing disability and has a hearing aid called an FM System they will be able to plug their device directly into the classroom audio for a better experience.
Isaac said the previous building lacked an elevator, something the new building now has along with more ramps than the old Elementary School, making it much more accessible.
Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant Nicole Osgood praised the voice amplification technology along with the smart boards.
“This is a huge room for OT. Usually OT is in a closet somewhere so this space is amazing,” Osgood said. “There’s a lot of flexible seating so kids can learn properly, they don’t have to be sitting at the desk all day.”
Parent Aaron Moszer’s children attended classes at the old elementary school building. Moszer praised the improvements, singling out the increased technology and modernization.
“It was a cool building but this is great,” Moszer said. “You can see it’s going to provide a great environment for the kids to learn and engage with their classmates.”
Teacher Lorrie Wallendorf taught at the old elementary school and has taught in CCPS for 18 years. She said she is looking forward to her classroom having doors, to help shutout noise from the hallway if needed.
“Everything is bright and cheerful, new and shiny,” Wallendorf said. “We’ve been waiting for this for a long time.”
