ELKTON — Chelsea Jones, a seventh grade science teacher at Elkton Middle School, is one of seven finalists for Maryland’s Teacher of the Year award. Jones was selected as Cecil County’s teacher of the year in June, and learned she was a state finalist last week.
“Knowing that I made it to the finalist round — I could not ask for any more,” she said. “It’s just so validating.”
Even being nominated as Elkton Middle School’s candidate for the county’s teacher of the year, Jones said, was an honor. She added that she hadn’t expected to win against a pool of 26 candidates from around the county. Now, she represents Cecil County, and was selected as a finalist from a group of teachers of the year from each of the state’s 24 counties.
She joked that she didn’t get into teaching for the fame.
“I was honored that my peers, my fellow coworkers, nominated me,” she said. “That was momentous for me because I always wanted that. I just want people to know how much I put into my school. I always go above and beyond because I love this place.”
This is her seventh year teaching in Cecil County. After teaching in three states, she said she’s found her niche at Elkton Middle School, saying the kids feel like her kids. She said they know they can talk to her on good days and bad days, and added that she always brings her silly sense of humor to make learning fun.
In the classroom, she keeps students engaged with new ways of learning. And as a curriculum developer for the county, she has lots of creative ideas.
“What I love most about teaching science is that we do as many hands-on science experiences as we can,” she said. “I run a stream study field trip where we walk across the street and we evaluate the health of Big Elk Creek. That’s always a fun project, getting kids in the stream.”
Another favorite of hers is a superhero baby project, in which students choose two superheroes and trace the genetic makeup of their baby. It’s hard to make genetics hands-on, but imagining what powers the child of Spiderman and She-Hulk might have makes things more fun.
Since starting at Elkton Middle School, she said, she hasn’t wanted to teach anywhere else.
“My calling is connecting with these students who maybe haven’t always had it so easy, or they haven’t always had someone supporting them,” she said. “There are kids here who need me, and I get to make a difference in much more than education.”
In her first year at Elkton Middle School, Jones started the school’s cheerleading program. The role was unpaid at first, so she secured grant funding for uniforms and other equipment. Now, the squad is registered as a club, and Jones does get paid as an advisor.
Jones said the squad helps students feel pride in their school.
“I was a cheerleader once upon a time, and I wanted something that the kids could do for free after school,” she said. “For me, it’s about the long term benefits of having kids in sports.”
She also supports Girls in STEM, an annual program featuring local female leaders in STEM industries. Jones said she always tries to take a cohort of girls from Elkton Middle School to show them that women can be successful in traditionally male-dominated fields.
This year’s Girls in STEM conference was postponed. As the school year has gotten underway amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the district has pursued a hybrid reopening plan. Three of Jones’ four classes are completely virtual for the time being, and in one she has a handful of students in-person while the rest log in online.
The first day that she had some students back in the classroom was also the day she found out she’d been selected as a state teacher of the year finalist.
“Tuesday at about 8:15 a.m., as I was starting to teach online, my door opened and as soon as I looked over, a giant parade of CCPS leadership — the superintendent, my principal, a huge stream of people came in with flowers and balloons,’ she said. “I was relieved, and excited, and proud.”
Jones said that the downside of this once-in-a-lifetime moment occurring amid the pandemic is that she’ll miss out on the big celebration, but added that her family and her students are proud.
“My students are very invested in my teacher of the year award,” she said. “I’m celebrating on my own without the other teachers of the year, but I still am celebrating with my students.”
She had some anxiety before the first day of school, and again before the first day bringing some students back in-person. She said that her fellow teachers and school staff worked hard over the summer to make reopening doable.
Her online students, she added, often say they want to return in-person. In the meantime, they plan to have a virtual watch party when the Department of Education announces the winner.
She worries about her students and misses being able to check in with them in-person, but hopes the school will be able to bring more students back into the classroom soon.
“The kids were just so excited to be back to any part of normal and to have a teacher, new people to talk to and something to structure their day,” she said. “We’re getting in the groove. Still, I love getting to teach kids in person. It definitely gets me excited to get out of bed.”
