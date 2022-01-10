This photo shows a handgun, ammunition, suspect Ecstasy pills, suspect marijuana and other evidence confiscated by a Maryland State Police trooper early Thursday morning, after checking a parked vehicle near North East because he was concerned for the well-being of the two men inside of it. The trooper arrested those two men after investigators searched their vehicle.
NORTH EAST — Two men remained jailed Friday after a police check on their occupied vehicle, which reportedly had been parked at an ATM machine site near North East for an "unusual amount of time," led to investigators confiscating a handgun, nearly 50 Ecstasy (MDMA) pills and other evidence, according to Maryland State Police.
Investigators identified the suspects as Billy Joe Morrison, 24, and Amnir Williams, 23, both of New Castle, Del.
The investigation leading to their arrests started at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Thursday, when an MSP trooper assigned to the agency's North East Barrack approached an occupied vehicle parked on a lot off the westbound lane of West Pulaski Highway (Route 40), police reported.
"[The vehicle] had been sitting stationary for an unusual amount of time at the PNC Bank ATM drive-through location," an MSP spokesperson said, explaining that the patrol trooper interacted with the two men to "check on their well-being."
While speaking with the two men, the trooper saw what he believed to be illegal drugs "in plain view" inside the suspect vehicle, police said. That led to a probable-cause search of the vehicle, police added.
Investigators found and seized a Glock 17 handgun; two magazines, one with a 32-round capacity, the other with a 17-round capacity; ammunition; 49 suspect Ecstasy pills; more than 10 grams of suspect marijuana; and an unspecified sum of cash while searching the vehicle, police alleged.
The trooper arrested Morrison and Williams at the scene, police reported.
Morrison is facing five criminal charges, including felony counts of possession of a handgun in a drug trafficking crime and possession of a controlled and dangerous substance with intent to distribute, according to court records. Williams is facing those five charges and three additional counts, including illegal possession of a firearm, court records show.
Williams and Morrison remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond late Friday morning, when Williams' bail review hearing was scheduled to be held, according to court records. Morrison had his bail review hearing on Thursday, court records show. Both suspects are scheduled for Feb. 2 preliminary hearings, according to court records.
