ELKTON — In a 4 to 1 vote, the Cecil County Council pushed forward legislation that “opens the candidate pool” for county council elections.
The vote sets a public hearing on July 28 at 7 p.m. for an amendment to Article 2, Section 205 of the Cecil County Charter, which details the qualifications of county council members. Section 205 has been proposed to be amended to read:
“(a) Each council member shall be a citizen of the United States and, for at least one year immediately preceding election or appointment, a resident and registered voter of the County. Each council member shall be a resident of the residency district from which the council member is elected or appointed for at least six months immediately preceding election or appointment.
(b) While serving as a council member, no council member may:
(1) Hold any other elected public office;
(2) Hold any other office of profit created by the Maryland Constitution or laws of the state, pursuant to Article 35 of the Maryland Declaration of Rights; OR
(3) Be employed by a department of the county government which is directly supervised or substantially controlled by the county executive or county council;
(c) A retired, former county employee receiving a pension shall not be considered to be serving in a public body for purposes of this section and shall be eligible to be a council member if all the other provisions of this section are satisfied.
(d) Employees of agencies of the county government, including but not limited to the Cecil County Public Schools, public library, community college, Sheriff’s Office, State’s Attorney’s Office, and under the judicial branch, shall be eligible to be a council member if all the other provisions of this section are satisfied.”
The resolution, motioned by Council member Bill Coutz (R-D2) and seconded by Council Vice President Jackie Gregory (R-D5), will be put for final consideration vote on July 28 as well. All but Council member Al Miller (R-D3) were on board with the change.
After digging into what an amendment could look like, John Downs, a council attorney, was surprised to find out just how many entities receive money from the county in various forms — which would ultimately disqualify them. For example, he listed recipients of VLT grant awards. In 2019, that was 50 organizations (a list that can be found below) including the staff at the Cecil County Arts Council, Singerly firefighters, and the Meeting Ground employees that are disqualified from running for county office.
”Anyone that works for those entities would be excluded from that,” said Downs. “I don’t think anybody intended that some entity out there that got a $4,000 grant should be exempt for running for council.”
Downs, who was not criticizing those who worked hard to put together the charter in 2010, said that these sort of amendments are part of adjusting into charter government. Unfortunately, he said, the way that Section 205 is written leaves a lot of “gray area” and could be left up for interpretation. Ultimately, he said, it just needs “some tidying up.”
The amendment would be adopted pursuant to the Maryland Constitution Article XI-A, Section 5 as well as Article 35 of the state’s declaration of rights.
”This is existing Maryland State law, we’re not changing anything,” Downs said, “we’re not incorporating anything, we’re kind of bringing the requirements for qualification into more consistent wording with the already existing requirements of the state.”
During public comment, North East resident Susan Doordan read a statement written by Joyce Bowlsbey, who could not be in attendance. Bowlsbey was the chairman of the board that wrote the charter 10 years ago. Bowlsbey would later be appointed to the District 2 council seat that she’d hold for five years.
She warned council that the potential referendum to amend the county charter “should not be taken lightly.”
Bowlsbey is concerned with comparisons to the Frederick County Charter, stating that it “deviated substantially from the wording under qualifications 10 counties use similar wording.”
“The current wording eliminates any person who is employed in an appointed office or any non-elected position in any public agency, department for Commission or any other public body that receives funds through the budget,” Bowlsbey wrote, “or is involved with public business of the county. This does include professors from Cecil College, teachers in the Cecil County Public Schools, librarians in the County Library, etc, and it does lessen the number of possible towns candidates for council after a draft charter was formulated in 2010.
”The charter review board went throughout the county and gave 154 presentations to various civic social and church groups. We asked for feedback and if there was anything the citizens would like to change. We listened, and that is why you have staggered terms and why you’re elected at large. The citizens then voted overwhelmingly to make Cecil County a charter county.”
Miller, whose opinions align with Bowlsbey’s comments, doesn’t believe the charter should be amended as it would open “Pandora’s box”. He’s concerned, particularly, with the weight of the education budget and allowing CCPS staff and faculty to be put on council.
However, Coutz — who reminded the council several times over past conversations that the candidate still would have to be voted into office — believes this is what the council should be doing. Meffley shared the sentiment that this would be a good change for the constituency.
”I think it’s just actually opening up the opportunity for people to have a say in their charter government,” Coutz said, “and if that’s Pandora’s box, OK. But, we are representatives of the constituency and if our constituents are asking for and looking for a way to improve the County Council by having more qualified individuals be eligible — and remember they’re just eligible, they’re not going to be appointed, they still have to be duly elected through our election process — that’s the point.
”I think that we’re forgetting here just because someone can file to run for office doesn’t mean that you are automatically placed on a seat on county council, there will be an election process.”
2019 VLT recipients are:
• American Legion Susquehanna Post 135: $6,000
• Bayside Community Network : $5,000
• Bayside Community Network : $10,000
• Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford & Cecil Co.: $8,000
• Cecil County Arts Council: $7,495
• Cecil County Community Mediation Center.: $6,500
• Cecil County Farm Museum: $5,000
• Cecil County Holly Tree Corp.: $4,000
• Cecil County Memorial VFW Post 6027: $5,000
• Cecil County Men’s Shelter: $8,000
• Cecil County Neighborhood Youth Panel: $8,000
• Cecil County Public Library: $8,000
• Cecil Dance Theater: $3,000
• Chesapeake City Ecumenical Association: $10,000
• Chesapeake Feline Association: $11,000
• Christmas In April Cecil County: $5,000
• Community Coalition for Affordable Housing: $8,000
• Community Coalition for Affordable Housing: $4,000
• Community Fire Company of Perryville: $2,500
• Community Fire Company of Rising Sun: $6,120
• Community Services Foundation of Cecil County: $12,805
• Deep Roots Inc.: $12,500
• Elk and North East Rivers Watershed Association: $1,000
• Elk Creeks Preservation Society: $3,500
• Fair Hill Environmental Foundation: $2,500
• Fair Hill International Inc.: $5,000
• Freedom Hills Therapeutic Riding Program: $5,000
• Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna: $12,000
• Historical Society of Cecil County: $12,000
• Immaculate Conception/St. Jude Parish Outreach: $15,000
• Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway: $25,000
• Meeting Ground Inc.: $12,000
• Milburn Stone Theatre at Cecil College: $3,000
• North East Fire Company: $6,000
• Perryville High School Band Boosters: $2,651
• PAWS for People: $4,045
• Port Deposit Heritage Corporation: $5,000
• Ray of Hope Mission Center: $4,000
• Singerly Fire Company: $4,660
• Singerly Fire Company: $6,600
• STEPS Recovery Resources: $5,000
• Town of Port Deposit: $7,500
• University of Maryland Extension: $1,000
• University of Maryland Extension: $1,000
• Union Hospital Foundation: $8,000
• Upper Bay Counseling and Support Services: $4,000
• Water Witch Fire Company: $8,624
• West Cecil Health Center: $10,000
• Youth Empowerment Source: $10,000
• Youth Empowerment Source: $10,000.
