CHARLESTOWN — The town of Charlestown announced the results of the Town Commissioner’s election on Wednesday, with Renee Capano and Jeff Fields winning seats while incumbent Lou Wood held on to her position.
A total of eight candidates ran for the three positions. Capano received the most votes with 105, Wood came in second with 90, and Fields came in third with 69. Their terms will expire in March 2024.
Capano, a graduate of the Cecil Leadership Institute and an administrative assistant at Aberdeen Proving Ground, wants to have a detailed plan for stormwater management and infrastructure. Capano said runoff has gotten worse because of the growth of warehouses nearby the town.
Capano called for monthly meetings to meet with constituents to understand their concerns, and to add recordings of the commissioner meetings to the town website, so citizens can listen to their elected officials debate issues when it is best for them.
"The board needs to listen to each other and have productive conversations," Capano wrote on her campaign Facebook page.
The other victor, Wood, called for change to the regulations around golf carts, to allow residents to drive carts around the town. Wood said it would benefit elderly citizens and allow them to be more mobile throughout the area. Wood has lived in Charlestown Manor for 42 years.
The now-retired Fields previously worked as a maintenance worker for the town for over 6 years. Fields wants to use CARES money to improve the infrastructure of the town, citing runoff issues and the possibility of making improvements to town hall.
Incumbent Jack Kronner lost his seat in the election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.