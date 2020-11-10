ELKTON — A man has been acquitted of all charges in a case in which he stood accused of punching a woman and then stabbing her boyfriend five times in the back and once in the face during what investigators described as a “road rage incident” near Charlestown in August 2019, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
Cecil County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Keith A. Baynes found the defendant, Jackson Harley Forrester, 42, of Perryville, not guilty of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and two counts of second-degree assault at the conclusion of a bench trial on Wednesday.
Forrester and his defense lawyer, Michael J. Halter, maintained that Forrester had acted in self-defense during the incident, which occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 17, 2019 on West Old Philadelphia Road (Route 7) near Route 267, moments after a crash involving Forrester and the couple.
Along those lines, Halter presented trial testimony indicating that, in the moments leading up to the stabbing, the man who suffered stab wounds had acted as the aggressor during the incident.
Two days before the trial, that alleged victim told a person — whom the defense later called as a witness — that he had instructed his girlfriend to crash into the back of Forrester’s car and that she could later claim that her foot had slipped off of the brake, contradicting the account he had given Maryland State Police investigators.
That defense witness also testified that the alleged victim told him that he had pulled Forrester out of his vehicle after the crash and beat him, also contradicting the version of events he had given MSP investigators.
On the witness stand, that alleged victim confirmed that he had, indeed, spoke with the person outside of a downtown Elkton bar two days before the trial. The alleged victim testified that he could not recall what he had told the person about the incident. The alleged victim, however, testified that he might have said things he shouldn’t have said about the incident.
In reaching his not guilty verdicts, the judge also considered that Forrester called police to report the incident moments after the crash, after he had driven a short distance away from the scene, and that he had taken a photo of the license plate on the alleged victims’ vehicle — actions more in line with a victim, not a suspect.
MSP troopers assigned to the North East Barrack responded to Route 7, a short distance west of Route 267, after receiving a report of a road rage incident on Aug. 17, 2019, police said at the time. The alleged victims still were at the scene, but Forrester was gone, police added.
Ambulances transported the 28-year-old woman and her 29-year-old boyfriend to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, police reported.
The man and woman told investigators that they were traveling in the westbound lane of Route 7, heading toward Perryville, in a vehicle driven by the woman, when a vehicle operated by Forrester started tailgating and flashing high beams, before passing them and then slowing to a stop, police reported at the time.
At that point, according to the accounts given by the couple, the woman swerved to avoid a collision, but Forrester maneuvered his vehicle in the same direction, police said. As a result, police added, the alleged victims’ vehicle crashed into the back of Forrester’s vehicle, based on what the couple had told investigators.
The alleged victims told investigators that they got out of their vehicle, after seeing Forrester exit his, and that an argument between them and Forrester started, police reported.
That led to a fight, which resulted in the stabbing.
Based on the not guilty verdicts returned by the judge, however, Forrester had acted in self-defense, which, according to charging documents, Forrester had maintained at the outset of the investigation.
Charging papers indicate that when the investigating trooper was driving to Christiana Hospital after the incident, a “potential suspect,” later identified as Forrester, called the North East Barrack and reported that “he had been in an altercation and he believed he had stabbed someone.”
Troopers went to Forrester’s residence in the 900 block of Carpenter’s Point Road, after he told them where he was, and they arrested him, police said. The troopers also confiscated a black utility knife, police added.
During his police interview, Forrester described the alleged victims as the aggressors and maintained that he had acted in self-defense, after, according to his account, the couple attacked him and he fell to the ground with them, court records show.
“Forrester stabbed (the boyfriend). Forrester was unable to recall how many times he stabbed him, but advised he was only doing it in self-defense. Forrester stated he knew he should not have stabbed (the boyfriend). Forrester was unable to recall when he struck (the girlfriend). Once free, Forrester got back in his vehicle and left the scene. Forrester advised he then called 911 and informed them what had happened,” according to court records.
As for how the crash occurred, according to the account Forrester gave investigators shortly after the incident, he had passed the alleged victims’ vehicle on westbound Route 7 because he “believed they were only going 20 mph” and that, when Forrester looked back, he realized that they had caught up with him, court records show.
“Forrester stated he was then hit from behind by their vehicle. Once both vehicles came to a stop, Forrester advised (the couple) were up at his windows screaming at him,” according to court records.
