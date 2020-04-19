Charlestown looking at trailer fees, parking app

CHARLESTOWN — During last Tuesday’s Charlestown commission meeting, commissioners considered, but did not have a final vote on two proposals meant to generate more funding for the town.
The first proposal was an annual trailer lot fee for those using Charlestown campgrounds, which would include the campground in Holloway Beach as well as a portion of the campground in Charleston Manor.
According to Town Administrator Wilbur Pumpaly, the trailer lot rental fee would work similarly to the town’s boat slip user fee. The boat slip user fee is designed so that a user of any boat slip must pay 5 percent of the cost of the slip not to exceed $100 per year. The trailer lot fee, as proposed, would also require a similar 5 percent, not to exceed $100 per year fee. He said the idea behind the fee was to help compensate the town as those who come in an rent spaces are using town streets, trash, parks and other facilities during their stay.
Commissioner Lou Wood asked whether the town wanted to implement this fee this year due to the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 virus. She noted that campgrounds around the state are currently closed and there is currently no information available as to when exactly they may reopen. She also said it might be helpful to give people coming to town a pass this year, but make it clear that the measure would be implemented next year.
Commission President Karl Fockler said the town should keep working on the trailer lot fee ordinance and have the town’s attorney review the document.
Parking fee program
Commissioners also discussed a project to partner with Atlanta, Ga. company ParkMobile to charge $2 per hour for parking spaces around town using a cell phone app. Pumpaly said the town has identified 34 parking places around town that would fit into the ParkMobile program. Some of those parking places need to be relined, while others are actually in a grassy field in the area known as Avalon Park Lot B.
Residents of Charlestown already have parking permits that would allow them to park in spaces around town. Pumpaly said the town has also allowed non-residents to purchase an out of town pass, but very few of those have been sold recently.
During the meeting the commission said payment on the parking places would be active from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.
No final action was taken as the commissioners said they needed additional time to discuss how the enforcement process would work for those who did not properly pay the parking fees, and information still had to be submitted to ParkMobile to set up the program.
Residents seek to build seawall
Commissioners also spent some time discussing the construction of a seawall with property owners Dan Speakman and Dan Speakman Jr. The Speakmans own the property at the corner of Calvert and Conestoga Streets and approached the town about constructing a seawall by going two feet toward North East River, Pumpaly said during an interview following the meeting.
Building the wall at the location suggested would put in on town property and the discussion during the meeting was whether the town might transfer the property to the Speakmans. One issue that was presented is that the land in question is registered with the Maryland Environmental Trust and it was unclear to the commissioners whether they could transfer the land even if they chose to do so.
The Speakmans voiced their desire to have the property transferred to them as they wanted to avoid encumbering their property by agreeing to a wall maintenance agreement with the town. The Speakmans were primarily seeking approval from the town so they could begin to get the necessary approvals and permits for the wall, some of which will take several months to resolve.
The commissioners said they would need more time to review the matter and tabled the discussion until their next commission meeting.
In other matters:
• Commissioners requested a second bid for clearing the stormwater management pond at Scott Gardens. Pumpaly said the town had received one bid to do the work that was between $6,000 and $8,000. It was noted that there are 22 homes in Scott Gardens and each homeowner would be required to reimburse the town up to $400 for the work.
• Commissioners also approved a bid in the amount of $1,400 with Campbell Works, LLC to paint parking places in town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.