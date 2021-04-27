ELKTON — Investigators have filed criminal charges against a 28-year-old suspect who allegedly pushed an 81-year-old woman inside the Walmart in Elkton earlier this month, knocking the elderly shopper to the floor, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Elkton Police Department investigators charged the suspect, Doniesha Artell Homer, of Wilmington, Del., with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace, all of which are misdemeanors, court records show.
Court records also indicate that investigators charged Homer by way of criminal summons on April 22, meaning she will not be arrested, but, rather, will be served charging papers. As of Thursday, one week after the charges had been filed against her, the criminal summons had not been served on Homer, court records show. Homer's preliminary inquiry is scheduled for June 7, according to court records.
Homer had come forward on April 21, after investigators had been trying to identify the suspect for eight days. A photo of the suspect, which EPD investigators gleaned from store surveillance video, was released to the media and social media shortly after the incident.
“The suspect came forward and identified herself due to the overwhelming sharing of the social media story,” EPD Lt. Lawrence Waldridge, an agency spokesman, said last week.
The incident occurred at approximately 4 p.m. on April 13 in one of the checkout aisles at the Walmart Supercenter in the 1000 block of East Pulaski Highway (Route 40) during a dispute over purported line-cutting, police reported.
Waldridge said the suspect took a place ahead of the elderly woman in the checkout line, prompting the alleged victim, who had been in that line first, to address the situation. After a “few words were exchanged” between the suspect and the elderly woman, he added, the suspect allegedly pushed the elderly woman, causing her to fall backward onto the floor.
Police reported that the alleged assault was caught on a store surveillance camera and that EPD detectives watched that video as part of their investigation.
The suspect left the Walmart after the incident, police said. The elderly woman, meanwhile, went to Cecil County Sheriff’s Office headquarters, which is about a quarter-mile away from the store, to file a complaint, police added.
While at the CCSO headquarters, the elderly woman received treatment for a minor injury, Waldridge reported.
A CCSO duty officer contacted the Elkton Police Department because the Walmart is within EPD’s jurisdiction, according to Waldridge.
Then on April 21, some eight days after the incident, the suspect came to CCSO headquarters to identify herself, police said. A CCSO duty officer, in turn, contacted EPD and provided that agency with the suspect’s name and other information, police added.
EPD investigators acquired a photo of the woman, after learning her name, and it matched the suspect seen in the store surveillance picture, according to Waldridge. The woman then contacted EPD on Thursday morning, and investigators started the process to file charges against her, he reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.