PERRYVILLE — A change in trash haulers has led to a discovery that the Town of Perryville does not have a system to identify who should be receiving the service.
Currently, Perryville does not bill its residents for pick up of trash and recyclables. However the town recently switched to New Castle, Del.-based Trash Tech’s waste collection services and Debra Laubach, director of finance, said immediately there were problems.
“We’re getting lots of complaints about missed pick ups,” Laubach told Perryville’s mayor and commissioners. “We had the manager drive around and follow the truck.”
What he learned was each driver had his own route and streets were being missed. Due to this, set routes for the collection truck drivers have quickly been implemented. Laubach also noted that the trucks are equipped with cameras and can determine if the trash was missed because the containers were not at the curb.
However the issue also led Laubach to do a comprehensive study of the town’s waste disposal budget, bringing together the water and sewer bills and GIS mapping.
“One thing I noticed was there are lots of rental properties, multi-residential units (that) are listed as one unit,” she said. “TrashTech charges per household but there could be six units in one (former) house.”
George Patchell, town administrator, agreed with Laubach’s findings.
“Many of these older homes are cut up but we regard them as a single home,” Patchell said. It’s estimated there are 61 trash customers that should not be on the town’s bill. There are likely commercial customers also unfairly using the residential trash service.
Looking at the town code, Laubach discovered that there is nothing defining a house – in an area zoned residential – that is technically commercial, even though Perryville classifies apartments as a business.
“Nothing in the code defines commercial and whether the town will pick up trash or not,” she said. “There could be one apartment complex – with 20 units and no dumpster – putting out 20 trash cans.”
“There are multiple places that are clearly commercial that are being added to our bill,” Laubach told the board.
Laubach suggested that, when property owners come to town hall to renew their renters license, they should be billed for trash pick up.
“But if we charge through their rental license we are contracting to pick up,” she said.
“That rental license is to help get rid of bad tenants,” said Mayor Matt Roath. “We want to make sure we are not providing an incentive to not register.”
Patchell suggested the code be revised to make the definitions clearer between what is commercial and what is residential.
“And we need a definition in terms of units,” he said.
