Chamber members mingle from home

CECIL COUNTY — Even the COVID-19 global pandemic can’t keep local business leaders from interacting with one another, as Zoom meetings provide a platform for the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce to host events like its Virtual Mingle chat on Wednesday.
The program was created specifically as a way to allow Cecil County businesses to interact while many are working remotely from their homes, said Chamber Executive Director Debbie Brown.
“We realized pretty quickly we needed to do something because of the virus,” Brown said. “The idea came to us that we could have meetings and do them virtually through Zoom. Once we had the idea we realized that so many people were interested.”
Brown said the idea originally was to limit the mingles to 10 people, but the chamber quickly expanded that number to 15 due to the level of interest.
“The feedback has been very positive,” she said. “I like being able to see people and the fact people are at home incorporates a little more of a person’s personality and home life. It becomes more intimate that way.”
Brown said the chamber is planning on adding a similar virtual coffee event starting next Friday morning at 9:15 a.m. She said the idea will be to start with 15 participants. The goal, like the mingle, will be to allow business leaders the opportunity to get to know one another for networking and referral activities.
Brown said the Chamber is also taking suggestions and working on other ideas to keep businesses connected during the pandemic’s shutdown period.
“You have to get feedback from the businesses and find out what works for them,” she said.
Brown added that the chamber may look to incorporate some of the things learned during the shutdown into future activities as a way to give businesses more options to network.
During Wednesday’s mingle, the participants first started by introducing themselves and their businesses which represented a broad spectrum of businesses in Cecil County. The conversation then turned to how everyone was dealing with the coronavirus and included such topics as personal protective equipment for front line workers and how business leaders — especially those with children at home — were coping with the closure of area schools and the stay at home orders.
The conversation was not entirely about the coronavirus however, as several of the participants shared stories about their business and engaged in the function for which the mingle was designed, namely networking with other businesses in the community.
