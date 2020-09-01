While the outbreak of COVID-19 delayed the 33rd Annual Cecil County Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament, it could not ultimately stop the tournament from happening.
According to Chamber Director of Events and Communications Katie Lewis, the attendance and support for this year’s event, held Thursday at Chesapeake Bay Golf Club, was up some from previous years.
“Everyone was excited to safely be in person with each other and network,” Lewis said via email. “One of our members wrote to us after the tournament saying, ‘That was the first event I have been to since the virus and I was impressed by how well everything went. Congrats.’”
This year’s tournament was originally slated for May, but the outbreak of COVID-19 caused a delay in the planning for this year’s event, Lewis said.
“Historically, our golf tournament is the first Thursday in May. We postponed this year’s tournament due to COVID to tentatively August and we were very excited to continue with the planning when golf courses were able to reopen in May,” she said.
Lewis said that while final numbers relating to the amount raised during the tournament are not available at the present time, the tournament was very successful overall for the Chamber.
Funds from the tournament are used to help the Chamber provide a wide variety of services to its members, Lewis said.
The tournament is a four-person team scramble format that began at 9 a.m. In addition to overall team winners, the tournament also had contests for closest to the pin, longest drive for men and women, straightest drive and a putting contest.
This year’s tournament was won by the team from Martin Water/Martin Appliance.
