CHESAPEAKE CITY — The eagle is a symbol of American strength and freedom, and at Bohemia Manor middle and high schools the avian mascot represents the schools’ motto of “respect, responsibility and cooperation.”
Now, BMMS and BMHS have a physical manifestation of that mascot after wood carving artist Paul Waclo completed a 7-foot tall, wooden eagle statue Thursday.
As construction got underway for the new Chesapeake City Elementary School, which is being built next to the Bohemia Manor complex, crews had to cut down a more than 100-year-old willow oak on the site.
Principal Justin Zimmerman, who oversees both BMMS and BMHS, said construction field inspector Scott Anderson suggested putting the tree to good use.
“As the tree came down, I think he really took ownership of that and wanted to do something for the community,” Zimmerman said, calling Anderson “the brain behind the project.”
The tree and the eagle are both important to the Bohemia Manor community, so it was a natural fit to merge the two into one creation, according to Zimmerman.
“I think every school you go to has that symbolic piece, and this was that symbolic piece for the middle and high school,” he said.
According to Zimmerman, Anderson reached out to Waclo, who quickly got to work turning the tree trunk into a work of art.
Waclo took his chainsaw to the tree at about 7 a.m. Wednesday and completed the eagle Thursday afternoon with a coat of brown, white and gold paint.
In 2012, Waclo said his daughter told him about a TV show called “Saw Dogs,” in which artists create sculptures using wood and chainsaws. Waclo watched the show and went out to buy a chainsaw that same weekend.
“I didn’t know how to start it, I didn’t know how to put the oil in it, I didn’t know how any of it worked, but that following weekend and the next week and a half I figured out how to not kill myself with it and I very carefully got through my first little bear in my driveway,” he said.
While Waclo was working in his driveway, passersby asked to buy his chainsaw creations. He went on to advertise his work at a small local market.
“People were ordering bears and they were ordering little gifts for their mom or their grandma, and it really just took off,” he said.
A year and a half after he started making wood art, Waclo walked away from 25 years of working in corporate sales to do chainsaw carving full time in 2014.
Since taking on chainsaw carving, Waclo said he has created pieces for clients in Stuttgart, Germany; Milan, Italy; Canada and all over the United States.
Six years into the endeavor, Waclo said he is still learning. Just this week, as he worked on the eagle, Waclo learned about willow oak, which he had never carved before.
“It’s very, very stiff and very, very solid, so it’s going to be around for a long time, which is really nice. But it slowed my process,” he said.
Normally, Waclo is able to carve a large eagle in one day, but the eagle at Bo Manor took him two days to complete after facing technical difficulties.
Typically, Waclo is able to simply sharpen the chainsaw chains when they become dull and get right back to work. But the willow oak put up a fight and Waclo needed to replace some of the chains.
“The saw just refused to continue, so I had to regroup and get some new chains,” he said.
In addition to eagles, Waclo is known for his wooden bears, including an 18-foot Kodiak bear in Bethesda, Md, which is the largest chainsaw-carved bear on the east coast of the United States, according to Waclo.
Waclo also carves wooden dogs, birds, horses, owls, human figures, benches/furniture and other items. He has even started casting sculptures in bronze and is currently working on one for a potential client in Los Angeles, Calif. People can view Waclo’s creations on his website at www.chainsawcarvingbypaul.com.
Zimmerman said the schools are not yet sure where they are going to put the eagle.
“You want to put it somewhere that is convenient to be seen by the public, but you also want to find a secure place,” he said.
But with smiles abound, Waclo feels that his work there is finally done.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” he said. “I’m just having a good time. It makes people smile, that’s what I like about the business.”
