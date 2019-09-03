PERRYVILLE— Chesapeake Feline Association is hosting a Cat and Dog Rabies Vaccination Day from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 8 at its Miss Cat Spay and Neuter Surgical Suite.
Dogs and cats must be at least 16 weeks old to receive the vaccine, which is only $15, cash only and by appointment. Bring previous shot records or a rabies certificate if available.
Call 202-438-3090 to get an appointment for your pet.
All dogs must be on a leash. Cats must be in a carrier.
Miss Cat Spay and Neuter Surgical Suite is located at 1105 Perryville Road near U.S. Route 40. Only a year old, the suite has already provided more than 1,000 low cost spay and neutering services.
For more information about the spay-neuter services, or about adopting one of the cats in its care, go online to chesapeakefelineassociation.org
