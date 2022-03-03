ELKTON — On March 6, there’s going to be a party at Well Homed Sunday to celebrate Robert Phillips’ 100th birthday.
The former Charlestown resident isn’t fazed by the accomplishment, chalking it up to wise living.
“I always had blueberries for breakfast. I still have them,” he said.
He was never much for junk food, his niece, Pamela Johnson, said.
“I didn’t drink and I didn’t smoke,” Phillips said with pride. “People today, they’ll never make 100 because they don’t take care of themselves.”
However, he did allow for celebrations, especially when it came to his late wife Rebecca.
“When Rebecca and I went out to dinner I’d have a glass of merlot wine,” he said.
Phillips was raised in Mechanics Valley, an area only known today for the road by that name near North East. The oldest of four children, his only surviving sibling is his sister.
“She’s 96 and she lives in Nanticoke in a nice big farmhouse,” Phillips said.
Growing up in Cecil County decades ago was different, according to Phillips.
“I stayed a lot of time at my grandmother and grandfather’s because I was the first grandchild,” he said.
“My grandmother’s brother owned a grocery store across the road,” Phillips continued. At the store, he would play a lot of dominos with two older friends.
“And there was a creek right in front of our house where we did a lot of fishing,” he said, smiling at the memory. “My brother and I knew where all the deep holes were, where the fish would stay because the water was cool.”
Phillips met Rebecca, his future wife, in high school where, he points out, she was in the “elite classes” (college prep) while he took the general education courses.
“I learned woodworking in high school. I had a good teacher named Mr. Croddy. He was very nice,” Phillips said. The lessons that he learned there turned into part of his career and also a hobby. One of the many pieces he made over the years is with him at Well Homed. It’s a small side table he built in 1991. The top is shaped like a many-pointed star. Underneath you can see his signature and the date carved in the wood.
“During the war, I worked in the big shipyard in Wilmington,” Phillips said. However, he didn’t stay in the yard long. “My boss put me in a big room on the second floor where I made the patterns for the ships.”
He would cut the patterns from bass wood and those patterns would be used to cut the steel.
He went from there to Elkton Supply (now known as American Home and Hardware) to Aberdeen Proving Ground, where he again worked in the woodshop.
“At Aberdeen Proving Ground I spent a lot of time on the band saw,” Phillips said of his 20 years there. “My first year I was there I made what they called dummies.”
These dummies replicated paratroopers dropping out of planes so soldiers on the ground could get target practice. Phillips’ job was to manufacture the joints out of wood to make the dummies appear lifelike.
He married Rebecca in 1943.
“At that time we didn’t have a minister in Charlestown,” he said. Like so many facets of life, the war also affected church staffing. “So we went to the Church in North East.”
“They got married on his birthday,” Johnson said.
They made their home in Charlestown. Phillips was active in the Charlestown Fire Company and town government, serving as President of the Board of Commissioners from 1955 to 1957.
Phillips is also a lifelong Mason and was named Mason of the Year by the Elkton Lodge in 2021. He has been a Mason for more than 75 years.
Well Homed and Phillips’ family will have a party for him Sunday. While he may not eat the cake, but perhaps someone will pour him a glass of merlot.
