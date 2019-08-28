ELKTON — Overshadowed by the controversy over a cell tower near Chesapeake City, county officials also approved a 149-foot-tall cell tower outside Crystal Beach in Earleville this month.
New Cingular Wireless PCS LLC, doing business for AT&T, proposed erecting a 140-foot monopole, about 1 mile south of the Buttonwoods Beach RV Resort. The location, zoned manufactured home district, is also covered by mature trees, according to the application with the county.
Small cell towers have rolled out across the country, including other spots in Cecil County, in the last few years to boost cell service, internet connection and streaming capabilities. In order to meet that need, telecommunication companies are leasing land out to fill the coverage gaps.
Specifically, this tower aims to improve in-building coverage at Crystal Beach, a popular summertime destination, as well as the West View Shores community.
Other cell towers are designed to support other major cell phone carriers, and the Earleville pole would have space for three additional antennas from other major carriers at 10 feet apart, according to the application with the county.
New Cingular Wireless PCS had also looked into other locations, including an existing 130-foot-tall, tree-like monopole 3 miles east of the proposed land. But the company ruled out expanding upon the existing tower when it became apparent that it was too far away to hit AT&T’s targeted coverage area.
The cell tower will also be a gray color, much like the one proposed by New Cingular Wireless PCS north of the Chesapeake City Bridge. But the 180-foot-tower proposed for Chesapeake City, 200 feet from Route 213, was met with outcry from citizens who hoped to preserve the town’s natural beauty.
No one spoke for or against the Earleville cell tower at either public hearing before the Cecil County Planning Commission or the county Board of Appeals.
The Planning Commission recommended approval of the cell tower last week, and the Board of Appeals approved it on Tuesday night.
