ELKTON — This time next year, it will be Brad Carillo’s turn in the hot seat for the Elkton Alliance Celebrity Roast. Elkton Commissioner Rob Massimiano, MC of the Saturday night roast of Roger Owens, made that announcement about the owner of Elk River Brewing Company at the close of the almost two hours of hilarity at Owens’ expense.
Owens is known by most as the owner of O-Kleen Laundromat and the driving force behind the Coats For Kids Campaign, collecting coats for the needy and washing and repairing each before distribution.
There were jokes about money laundering and Owens’ October fall that left him with a traumatic brain injury. Body parts, bodily functions, beer and shenanigans were the order of the night.
However, those on the panel of roasters also got their share of jabs. Owens’ older brother William, Dr. Alan McCarthy, Chuck Platt, owner of Elkton Carpet and Tile, Candy Bathon and Elkton Commissioner Earl Piner made up the panel.
As the only woman, Bathon was teased about her height, at one point standing on a chair next to Piner, where she only stood an inch or two higher.
“When you smoke weed how high do you get?” Platt asked Bathon.
As Owens is known for being equally talkative, Bathon made note of his silence.
“This is the longest I’ve ever seen him sit quietly with a mic in the room,” she said.
Massimiano thanked Owens for agreeing to be the target of the evening.
“If you start feeling like everyone hates you, remember not everyone has met you yet,” he said.
Massimiano said McCarthy took advantage of his friendship with Owens, who was also his campaign treasurer.
“Alan even had election signs on Washer 8,” he said, then called Platt “a rug addict.”
Bringing Will Owens to the podium, Massimiano referred to him as quiet and wholesome.
“Will is so good and pure. He shook Alan’s hand and Alan’s whole right side went sober,” Massimiano said.
Being brothers, Will said he struggled with how to roast the younger Roger.
“They told me ‘no long boring stories,’” said Will. “But I’ve known him all his life and it’s all I have.”
Piner, who entered the room in a black graduation gown, was teased for his height, hands, fashion sense and gregarious nature.
“I’ll never forget the first time I met Earl,” Massimiano said. “I asked him how’s the weather up there? He said it’s raining and he spit on me.”
Piner look dead on at Will and announced “I am your dad.”
McCarthy told the crowd assembled at the Elkton VFW on High Street that Owens’ signature line is, “The world is my urinal.” He also had no problem jabbing himself, noting that Owens is his best friend.
“He had to choose between me and Danielle Hornberger and again I lost,” McCarthy said, referring to the 2020 election for Cecil County Executive.
“You drink too much and you cuss too much and you’re everything I want to be,” McCarthy said.
When given his turn at the mic at the close of the event, Owens summed up the evening’s events by stating: “If it weren’t for ***holes I’d have no friends.”
