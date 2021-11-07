CECILTON— Calvin Duker, Cecilton firefighter Donta Hollingsworth’s cousin, often experienced the 35-year-old’s out-going personality first hand. One Saturday night, at 9 p.m. Hollingsworth called Duker, asking him to go on a road trip to Philadelphia.
When they reached Philly, Hollingsworth kept driving to New York City.
“I had never been to New York City until he took me there that night,” Duker said. “We had been talking about a trip but he just spun it on me last minute.”
The duo went to Times Square, Harlem and Brooklyn, even visiting the childhood home of rapper Notorious BIG.
“We didn’t get back home until 4 o’clock that morning,” Duker said.
Around 400 people gathered in Cecilton on Saturday to celebrate Hollingsworth, the town’s first Black firefighter, who died of an unexpected heart attack at 35 on Oct. 19.
Through the end, however, he was always making people laugh.
“Donta kept us all in stitches,” Rev. Flora Whitaker said during the service.
Another memorable road-trip for Duker was one to Atlanta, where Hollingsworth used his wit to give his friend a VIP experience at the Sun Dial Restaurant, with a 360 view of the skyline.
“He was like ‘I’m with a celebrity right now and he wants to know if he can go up stairs and check it out,’’ Duker said. “These people allowed us to go on the elevator up to the Sun Dial hotel, we had dinner there and it was quite an experience. That’s the type of person he is, he will make something happen and he won’t take no for an answer.”
At Hollingsworth’s service, Duker gave a tearful performance of Andrae Crouch’s “The Blood Will Never Lose Its Power.” During a surprise firetruck birthday party Hollingsworth threw for his mom, Duker’s own son, an aspiring firefighter, got to see a glimpse of what his dream would be like.
“When the firetruck was there, Donta took my son and put him in his fire gear,” Duker said. “That was a proud moment, and my son will never forget that.”
Rico Jackson casted Hollingsworth in the play “My Life,” because of his comedic abilities. Jackson hoped to turn the play into a movie with the firefighter and hopes to complete the film to honor his memory. Hollingsworth performed as Cole, a friend of the main character, at P.S. DuPont Middle School in Wilmington.
“My Life” is about a young man who struggles with what his next steps should be after high-school, whether he should go to college or work full time. Along with his role as an actor, Hollingsworth helped build the set, even convincing a manager at a hardware store to buy the equipment necessary for the film.
“If there was a stumbling block, Donta figured it out,” Jackson said.
Cecilton Volunteer Fire Company fire chief Jason Reamy said Hollingsworth joined the fire company when he turned 16.
“He always had a smile on his face,” Reamy said. “When you were around him he always made you smile and laugh.”
Every year, Hollingsworth served as the Easter Bunny for Cecilton. Hollingsworth was promoted to lieutenant posthumously and was buried with honors.
“Thanks be to God that he broke the barrier,” Hollingsworths’ mother Ranae Henry said, referring to his status as the first Black firefighter in Cecilton.
Hollingsworth left behind three children, Paris Hollingsworth, Kaliyah Hollingsworth Walker and Maya Walker, along with a fiancee, Audrey Walker.
“Every chance he had he would take them out in his Mustang, he loved that car,” Audrey Walker, referring to Hollingsworth’s children, said. “They would always ask him to put the top down so they could put their hands up.”
Walker said his children described Hollingsworth as the funny one, as he would always play video games with them or tickle them. Walker met Hollingsworth through Facebook, as they had mutual friends. Both had children from previous relationships, but Hollingsworth treated his fiancees’ child as his own.
The couple was going to be married two years ago, but the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted their plans.
“We were sitting on the couch watching one of our favorite T.V. shows and he said ‘you know I love you and I want to do this the rest of our life,’” Walker said.
Walker plans to make a shadowbox out of the name tag on his fireman’s uniform, along with a shadow box from the flowers from his funeral.
At the wedding, Walker hoped to dance to “1,000 Years” by Christina Perri, and Hollingsworth chose “Firestone” by Kygo. Hollingsworth planned a dance routine to the song, complete with lights.
“I wasn’t sure I would do it because you were the dancer not me,” Walker wrote in a letter read aloud at Donta’s service. “Now we will never know.”
