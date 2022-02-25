A witness to the events in Cecilton Friday afternoon that began with a single shot fired into the air during a dispute with a landlord shared these photos with the Cecil Whig showing the heavy police presence along South Bohemia Avenue until Thomas Kristman, 36, surrendered to Maryland State Police.
A witness to the events in Cecilton Friday afternoon that began with a single shot fired into the air during a dispute with a landlord shared these photos with the Cecil Whig showing the heavy police presence along South Bohemia Avenue until Thomas Kristman, 36, surrendered to Maryland State Police.
A witness to the events in Cecilton Friday afternoon that began with a single shot fired into the air during a dispute with a landlord shared these photos with the Cecil Whig showing the heavy police presence along South Bohemia Avenue until Thomas Kristman, 36, surrendered to Maryland State Police.
A witness to the events in Cecilton Friday afternoon that began with a single shot fired into the air during a dispute with a landlord shared these photos with the Cecil Whig showing the heavy police presence along South Bohemia Avenue until Thomas Kristman, 36, surrendered to Maryland State Police.
A witness to the events in Cecilton Friday afternoon that began with a single shot fired into the air during a dispute with a landlord shared these photos with the Cecil Whig showing the heavy police presence along South Bohemia Avenue until Thomas Kristman, 36, surrendered to Maryland State Police.
A witness to the events in Cecilton Friday afternoon that began with a single shot fired into the air during a dispute with a landlord shared these photos with the Cecil Whig showing the heavy police presence along South Bohemia Avenue until Thomas Kristman, 36, surrendered to Maryland State Police.
A witness to the events in Cecilton Friday afternoon that began with a single shot fired into the air during a dispute with a landlord shared these photos with the Cecil Whig showing the heavy police presence along South Bohemia Avenue until Thomas Kristman, 36, surrendered to Maryland State Police.
A witness to the events in Cecilton Friday afternoon that began with a single shot fired into the air during a dispute with a landlord shared these photos with the Cecil Whig showing the heavy police presence along South Bohemia Avenue until Thomas Kristman, 36, surrendered to Maryland State Police.
SUBMITTED PHOTOS
A witness to the events in Cecilton Friday afternoon that began with a single shot fired into the air during a dispute with a landlord shared these photos with the Cecil Whig showing the heavy police presence along South Bohemia Avenue until Thomas Kristman, 36, surrendered to Maryland State Police.
SUBMITTED PHOTOS
A witness to the events in Cecilton Friday afternoon that began with a single shot fired into the air during a dispute with a landlord shared these photos with the Cecil Whig showing the heavy police presence along South Bohemia Avenue until Thomas Kristman, 36, surrendered to Maryland State Police.
SUBMITTED PHOTOS
A witness to the events in Cecilton Friday afternoon that began with a single shot fired into the air during a dispute with a landlord shared these photos with the Cecil Whig showing the heavy police presence along South Bohemia Avenue until Thomas Kristman, 36, surrendered to Maryland State Police.
SUBMITTED PHOTOS
A witness to the events in Cecilton Friday afternoon that began with a single shot fired into the air during a dispute with a landlord shared these photos with the Cecil Whig showing the heavy police presence along South Bohemia Avenue until Thomas Kristman, 36, surrendered to Maryland State Police.
SUBMITTED PHOTOS
A witness to the events in Cecilton Friday afternoon that began with a single shot fired into the air during a dispute with a landlord shared these photos with the Cecil Whig showing the heavy police presence along South Bohemia Avenue until Thomas Kristman, 36, surrendered to Maryland State Police.
SUBMITTED PHOTOS
A witness to the events in Cecilton Friday afternoon that began with a single shot fired into the air during a dispute with a landlord shared these photos with the Cecil Whig showing the heavy police presence along South Bohemia Avenue until Thomas Kristman, 36, surrendered to Maryland State Police.
CECILTON — A two hour stand off with Maryland State Police ended quietly Friday afternoon at a home in the 200-block of Bohemia Avenue, a police spokeswoman said.
Thomas Kristman surrendered to police unarmed and was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.
He faces charges of first degree assault and reckless endangerment when an alleged dispute with his landlord led to him holding his 18-month-old son hostage.
It was the landlord who called 9-1-1 just after 1 p.m., reporting that Kristman, 36, had pointed a gun at him and then fired a shot into the air. According to police there were repeated unsuccessful attempts to get Kristman on the phone for a conversation.
In a statement issued Friday afternoon MSP's media office said the decision was then made to call in the tactical team.
"Knowing he was armed and due to the threats reportedly made, troopers established a perimeter around the home and called for the Maryland State Police Special Tactical Assault Team Element, or STATE Team, to respond."
Eventually however he did answer the phone and then emerged from the home and was taken into custody.
Police report the child was released to the custody of his mother, who was called to the scene. Police said they believe Kristman is the father of the child.
Kristman is to go to the Cecil County Detention Center in Elkton once release from the hospital. There he will have his initial appearance before a court commissioner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.