CECILTON — Where do you plan to be in 2050?
Cecilton Lions Club wants to invite you to attend the ceremony when a time capsule, to be buried on town property this summer, will be opened.
It's been dubbed "The Southern Cecil County Time Capsule Project.
Right now J. Ken Cowley, Secretary of Charities for the local branch of the International Lions Club, is looking for items from residents of Cecilton, Earleville, Warwick and Georgetown to place inside the time capsule.
Memorabilia could include thoughts on 2020, the pandemic and how it affected you, Cowley said.
"I think some people will feel relieved being able to write it down," he said.
According to Cowley, the idea of a time capsule came up last fall. Community organizations including Cecilton Ruritans, Cecilton Elementary School, and the Cecilton branch of Cecil County Public Library got involved in the project.
"The library will be the ones in 2049 to tell people to get ready for the opening," he said.
Items can be brought to the elementary school 251 West Main St. where each will be sorted and organized.
Anyone who needs more information, or who would like to help with the project, can contact Cowley at 443-282-0510 or drop him an email at jkcowley@gmail.com
