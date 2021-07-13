CECILTON — While the Lions Club has been a presence in Cecilton for decades, their gift to the elementary school is their largest to date according to Ken Cowley.
“Especially in a year where we couldn’t do any fundraisers,” Cowley said. Cecilton Lions paid $16,000 for the sign, now erected at the entrance to Cecilton Elementary School for all to see as they drive past on West Main Street.
Monday morning the Cecilton Lions Club officially presented the lighted signboard to the school. Jeffrey Lawson, superintendent of Cecil County Public Schools, was both thrilled and humbled by the gift.
“These signs are not high on everyone’s radar because they are so expensive,” Lawson said. “To have a group like the Lions Club volunteer and do it all from start to finish was just amazing.”
However, Dr. Lawson said he would expect nothing less from the Cecilton Lions and Lions Clubs all over Cecil County.
“When we started awarding community partners of the month they were among the first, if not the first,” he said. “They are unparalleled supporters of this county.”
He said Cecilton Lions collects school supplies, helps with other events and also conducts vision screening every year.
“That’s been a benefit to thousands of kids,” he said.
Megan Brown, principal of Cecilton Elementary School, spoke on behalf of her staff and students when she offered thanks for the sign.
“We are looking forward to share more of our events with the community with this marquee sign,” she said.
On Monday it was lit up in yellow and blue but can be designed to glow in virtually any color combination. Evan Urbani, project manager for Urban Neon, based in Holmes, Pa., said his company was brought into the project by his grandfather, who lives in the area.
“Pop-pop reached out to me and said, k”We need a sign,” Urbani said. Although the 29-year-old family company has done other work in southern Cecil County this is the largest to date.
“We’ve done a lot of little stuff at Crystal Beach but nothing like this,” he said.
William Malesh, a member of the Cecil County School Board, thanked Urban Neon for putting the sign perpendicular to the road.
“You can see this from the road without being right in front of it,” Malesh said.
Perhaps the person at Cecilton Elementary School who is most happy about the new sign and its remote control capabilities in Bill Lloyd, head custodian. He won’t have to manually set letters on a board any more.
“It’s hot in the summer and cold in the winter,” he said. “This will save me a lot of work.”
