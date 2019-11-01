After an amazing year of wins and places with coach Stacey Fenstermaker, the Cecil WolfPack Cheer will compete in their final competition of the year on Sunday, Nov. 3. The group will compete at Harford Community College’s APGFCU Arena. Doors open 8:30 a.m., and the competition starts at 10:00 a.m. There is a cost to enter.
Also, happy belated birthday, Coach Stacey!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.