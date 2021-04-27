On behalf of APG Media of Chesapeake, Regional President Jim Normandin is proud to announce Jonathan Carter as the executive editor of Cecil Whig and Erik Halberg as the deputy editor.
“I couldn’t be more excited about the direction and energy they will bring to APG Media of Chesapeake,” said Normandin. “Particularly in Cecil in this continuously evolving landscape, we are simply delighted to have recruited both of these individuals to APG Media of Chesapeake. We can all benefit.”
While originally hailing from rural western North Carolina, Carter’s most recent experience comes from working as a reporter in New York City, where he remained after completing his masters degree in journalism at Columbia University. Prior to Columbia, he received his bachelor’s degree from North Carolina State University, where he also served as the editor-in-chief of Technician, the student-led newspaper for two years.
“I love community journalism,” Carter said. “I understand that well-informed, local reporting is what folks need to be active participants in civic life.”
Cecil Whig has stood for almost 180 years as Cecil County’s paper of record, and the now-resident of Elkton says “that is not going to change.”
“I am excited to be an editor and reporter in a community so involved with its local newspaper,” Carter said. “I look forward to all of the ways in which I can help the people of Cecil County through respect, accountability and most importantly, good journalism.”
When he isn’t editing or writing, however, Carter loves long drives, spending time in coffee shops and listening to people talk about their life stories. He can be reached at jtcarter@chespub.com or at 443-666-4419.
Halberg is a no stranger to the upper shore region of Maryland, with experience as an intern with Cecil Whig in 2014 and as a freelancer for the paper thereafter. A native of Newark, Del., where he currently resides with a fleet of border collies, he is glad to be back where he “first fell in love with journalism and Cecil County.”
As an intern and freelancer, Halberg covered a little bit of everything in Cecil, from ice cream parlors in Rising Sun to state senate elections to Newark’s Special Olympics. Prior to returning to the Whig, Halberg served as a reporter for VerdictSearch, North America’s largest legal research database and publication.
Halberg studied English at Vassar College in New York, where he served as a features editor at Vassar’s student-run newspaper, The Miscellany News. He followed that up by receiving his master’s in creative writing from the University of Essex in England.
“Despite several years away, I have never ceased to call the area home,” said Halberg. “I’m really excited to get back out into Cecil’s great community and deliver the quality local journalism that is known for at the Whig.”
When he’s not writing and reporting, Halberg is most likely on a volleyball court. After playing in college and semi-professionally in England, he continues to actively play and coach the sport. He can be reached at ehalberg@chespub.com or 443-963-6007.
“We have tremendous faith that our communities and readers have good things in store on the horizon,” Normandin said. “And we stand ready to support and guide their efforts.”
Carter and Halberg join the veteran news team for APG Media of Chesapeake’s upper shore, which includes Josh Shannon, Mike Ursery, Jacob Took, Carl Hamilton, Jane Bellmyer, and Matt Hooke.
