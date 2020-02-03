ANNAPOLIS — Cecil County hunters contributed to the overall success of the Maryland Turkey Season, which ran Jan. 23- 25, Department of Natural Resources officials said Thursday.
The winter turkey season was added in 2015.
Of the 82 wild birds harvested, 3 were counted in Cecil County, up from 2 the previous winter hunting season. There is also a spring hunt. The county's turkey numbers have risen slowly since the birds were re-introduced here by DNR in 2005. Wild turkeys from western Maryland and Dorchester County were released below the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal.
Once a rarity, the DNR program has been so successful that there are now healthy populations in every county.
Last June DNR named Cecil County as one of the 10 best places in the state for spring turkey hunting, noting that 89 were bagged, up 20 from the previous spring hunt.
For hunters the turkey is the ultimate quarry because the birds are hard to get according to fans of the sport.
