ELKTON — Cecil Transit’s smartphone app is now live, and with it comes new avenues for customer service and possible expansion of services that county officials can explore.
CecilGO! launched earlier this month, making it affordable and convenient for passengers to pay their fares with a press of a button. Immediate benefits of CecilGO! include $5 day passes as well as $20 week passes and $65 month passes.
These options give passengers to front pay fares instead of paying the $2 fare when they hop on a new bus. For example, a round-trip from the Perry Point VA Medical Center to Delaware would have cost $8, because it requires a bus transfer. Now, the same trip would cost $5 with the day pass.
Cecil Transit Chief Suzanne Kalmbacher said that the app started as a pilot program in October, and was met with warm reception. Many people at the time were more excited about the week and month passes that were included with the full app roll-out this month.
“It’s been a slow start, but that’s what we were expecting,” Kalmbacher told the Whig.
“We do have people on the buses doing outreach, as they have been for a while now. But the first week was good.”
With 80% of bus passengers riding fixed routes at least three days a week, she said the the week and month passes are game-changers for those on a fixed income.
“We traditionally see a spike in fares on the first of the month, and that dwindles down at the end of the month. That’s most likely because people are looking at their monthly budgets and planning their trips ahead,” she said.
Bus drivers check fares on CecilGO! by looking at the smartphone. Tickets on the app includes a moving emblem once purchased, so bus drivers can easily check if it’s screenshot or not.
The app also features a plan a trip option that allows users to see which bus routes would take them to a given location and how long it would take. The map shows what alternative transportation would be needed to reach the destination in mind.
CecilGO! is the product of $108,752 grant from the Maryland Transit Administration that sought to promote innovative ways to improve transportation networks. Last year, county officials announced Cecil County would use the funds to develop a smartphone app that not only would change how fares are collected, but could pave the way for future services.
Although that’s in the distant future, Kalmbacher sees possibilities to forge partnerships with other jurisdictions in Delaware and Harford County, so that county passengers can travel beyond the Cecil Transit network with ease.
“We could also see travel patterns and possibly expand our services and incorporate other third-party users like Uber or taxis,” she said.
“We can also see what the demand is for rural areas, and consider options.”
Bus drivers will no longer sell paper passes, but they can still be bought at the county’s Finance Department at County Administration Building, located at 200 Chesapeake Boulevard in Elkton.
CecilGO! can be downloaded on any smartphone through the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.
If additional assistance is needed, customers can contact Cecil Transit at 410-996-5295, Option 2.
