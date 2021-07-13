CECIL COUNTY — Cecil Transit division launched the COMPASS (Cecil On-demand Mobility Platform and Service Solution) program to provide on-demand services to residents in substance abuse recovery houses.
The program is paid for by a 12 month $563,000 Integrated Mobility Innovation pilot research grant by the Federal Transit Administration. Cecil County was one of 25 groups to receive the grant, intended to fund projects that could generate data that can be shared with other organizations.
Department of Community Services Director Dave Trolio said the program, a partnership with Routematch by Uber, enables the county to increase accessibility to employment opportunities and services for people in recovery. Currently, the county has fixed bus routes alongside the route 40 growth corridor and demand response services that individuals can sign up for.
Trolio said the program can take people directly to their destination or connect people in different parts of the county to currently existing bus routes, while providing more employment friendly access times late at night and early in the morning then the current on-demand options.
“This is a hybrid model that allows us to utilize both our fixed route and to use an Uber/Lyft model, what’s called micro transit, that can connect them,” Trolio said.
People without a smartphone are able to book rides on Uber’s website or with the assistance of support staff at their recovery house. Rides cost $2 for a one way trip, the same cost as a regular single ride on Cecil Transit. Cecil Transit Chief Suzanne Kalmbacher said there are few Lyft or Uber options in Cecil County and those options, along with taxis, can often be prohibitively expensive.
“We’re geographically isolated which increases the mileage which increases the cost,” Trolio said.
Trolio said the research is intended to see the impact on people at recovery houses. Kalmbacher said the county is measuring how individuals perceive their independence prior to and after using the service compared to a control group.
Though the software used in the program is from Uber, the COMPASS is staffed by Cecil Transit drivers and vans. The service could be expanded to serve other communities and industries.
“The same service could be provided to a large business park that employs thousands of employees that are dependent upon transportation,” Trolio said.
All participating recovery houses joined the program in late June after a soft launch of the program in April. Klambacher said 428 one trip rides have been completed as of Monday.
“There’s very few micro transit projects or programs that are in a rural setting such as ours,” Kalmbacher said. “That’s what makes this very novel.”
Brantwood Family Services owner Mary Gamble said many residents lack access to safe transportation and that Brantwood is far away from the current fixed bus routes, making the COMPASS program have a large impact on those in recovery.
“It gives them some opportunities while living in a structured environment to begin to practice some independence and self sufficiency,” Gamble said.
