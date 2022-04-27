NORTH EAST — Early Saturday morning, beneath a cloud cover and cool weather, nearly 40 runners converged on Calvert Regional Park for the Cecil Springs 5k, organized by the Friends of Cecil County Parks & Recreation. After the 5k, runners and members of the public joined the Friends in the park for a craft fair, food trucks and fun and games for all.
“I think it was a successful event,” said Thomas McFadden, Chair of the Friends’ board of directors. “Our core mission is to be advocates for the parks and to get people engaged in the parks.”
Over 38 vendors of arts and various crafts turned out for the event, which McFadden believes had over a hundred people in attendance. In addition to the craft fair, over 15 local businesses partnered to sponsor or provide gifts for the four gift baskets that were raffled off throughout the day.
The Friends’ goal for the event, according to McFadden, was to get people out in the parks and moving around.
“It wasn’t a fundraiser,” said McFadden. “The event was to get people into the parks.”
McFadden went on to explain that the race was held to provide people an activity to get them out to the park, and the fair was to get them to stay. The Friends were pleased with the turnout, despite conflicts with several other races held on Saturday.
“We had some heavy competition,” McFadden said. “The coastal marathon down in Rehoboth was running the same day, one in Baltimore, one in Wilmington.”
Volunteers from the Cecil County Parks & Rec staff helped organize a variety of activities for attendees of all ages, including a large game of kickball, life-size Connect-4 and badminton.
The Friends plan on continuing their campaign to get Cecil Countians out to the county’s parks over the summer. Next up is the ‘Brantwood Blooms’ habitat restoration project which focuses on beautifying and restoring biodiversity in Brantwood Regional Park south of Elkton. The group also plans to participate in Cecil Cares later in the year by adopting a road.
McFadden noted that the Friends have been working with the Historical Society of Cecil County to uncover and share the history of Brantwood and other parks in the county. During their research, the Friends discovered records of Robert Frisbee, a former caretaker of Brantwood, and hope the public can help provide further information about his life and work.
“If you think you might be related to Robert Frisbee,” McFadden said. “Reach out to the Friends of Cecil County Parks & Rec: we want to talk to you!”
