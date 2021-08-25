ELKTON — Cecil Solidarity will host a back to school event on Sunday, providing school supplies along with free haircuts and food for students.
“For us it’s not just about a couple of markers and a bookbag,” Vice President Beth An Griffin said. “School starts on Wednesday, right? They might not get paid until Friday, and the way that everything’s been going, some people may not be working full time. To come up with $20 or $25 plus a tip and to be able to get an appointment somewhere to get your son or daughter’s haircut. That can be tough.”
Cecil Solidarity is geared toward the Black and Brown communities in Cecil County, through partnerships with local black owned businesses Cut Masters Ink, Clark’s Fried Fish and DJ T-Bear. The event is aimed at children from K-12.
Cecil Solidarity will distribute 50 bookbags, along with other school supplies. Cecil Solidarity distributed 25 bookbags to students last year, but they did not have an event to go along with the supplies.
“We decided to take a different approach,” Griffin. “And involve the community a little bit more and involve black owned businesses.”
President Christine Givens said the event is especially important in light of national turmoil over COVID and racial justice.
“When you give kids an opportunity to go back to school and they look good and they feel good, usually they perform better,” Givens said.
Givens said the school supplies were purchased through donations made to the group over the past year.
Cecil Solidarity will also pass out “Know Your Rights” pamphlets provided by the ACLU, giving instructions on how to respond if a police officer pulls you over.
“A lot of people don’t know what to do when they get pulled over by the cops,” Givens said. “And that’s another reason why interactions often turn out to be not in our best distress.”
The event will follow COVID protocols, attendees will be asked to wear masks when indoors. Masks will be provided by Cecil Solidarity.
“We really want to make sure that the children in our community know that we are in their corner,” Griffin said. “That we fight for them, that we’re here to protect them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.