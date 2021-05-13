Members of Cecil Solidarity delivered a petition demanding State’s Attorney James Dellmyer to improve conditions at the Cecil County Detention Center (CCDC) Wednesday.
The group expressed four demands in the petition: the immediate release of anyone being held on cash bail, release of any inmate within 3 months of release, humane living conditions for all inmates and no longer sending non-violent offenders into the CCDC.
Over 500 people signed the petition, created a day after a protest outside the CCDC on May 5.
“It speaks volumes that in just a handful of days, almost 500 people stood up in solidarity with the inmates at the CCDC,” said Tim Rothermel, a board member of Cecil Solidarity, who delivered the document to the Cecil County Courthouse.
Cecil Solidarity’s protest on May 5, was in response to the concerns of inmates and their families about the conditions at the jail. On April 17, inmates from the Lower Red Max Tier reportedly began refusing to eat the regular meals provided by the CCDC, in an attempt to secure better conditions. Their main concerns were COVID procedures, sewage/plumbing, access to medical services, religious services and overcrowding.
Inmate Eddie Vaught, a participant in the April 17 protest inside the CCDC, said he was moved from the Lower Red Max Tier to a different, lower security tier on the night of May 5, because the detention center needed the space for another inmate with more severe charges. He said the change in tiers did not improve his living conditions, as he now has to sleep in a boat, a plastic tub that keeps a mattress off the floor, close to a shower.
Vaught said some inmates do not have access to a toilet inside their cell so they often pee in the shower because they are unable to wait for a corrections officer to open a cell so they can use the toilet. If they get caught peeing in the shower they can be subject to discipline.
“We have to press a button and wait for a CO to get up here, so they can unlock another cell, inconvenience those people, so we can use the bathroom,” Vaught said. “If we have to piss really badly we have to go in the shower and piss down the drain, which is nasty.”
Vaught previously suffered a broken jaw at the CCDC. After being released back into the jail by ChristianaCare Union Hospital in Elkton and then to ChristianaCare Christiana Hospital in Delaware, he did not receive surgery for over 3 weeks. The incident caused nerve damage to the right side of his face.
A representative from the state’s attorney’s office, accompanied by a member of the sheriff’s office, picked up the petition from the small group of Cecil Solidarity members, joined by Teresa Shade, the mother of former CCDC inmate Michael O’Brien, and Samantha Vaught, Eddie’s wife.
During a conversation with the two representatives, activists critiqued cash bail, saying that it is a system that disproportionately impacts poor people.
“Who gets released? Rich people. Who has to stay in? Poor people,” said activist Chuck DeSocio.
During an April 20 interview, Detention Center Director Mary Allen, maintained that inmate complaints about staff not following COVID guidelines are often due to inmates not understanding the CCDC rules and that inmates did not refuse to eat all their meals during the duration of the April 17 protest.
The Cecil County Health Department (CCHD) conducted a site visit to the CCDC on April 19, because of the complaints from inmates and their relatives. No substantial physical facility issues were observed, but the report filed by the CCHD states that a plumbing issue of toilets flushing into adjacent cells was a structural issue throughout the lower red facility.
The States Attorney’s Office was unable to respond to a request for comment on the petition by press time.
