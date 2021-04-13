ELKTON — Cecil Solidarity staged a protest outside the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, continuing calls for the firing of Corporal Bryan Shockey. The group focused attention on the Sheriff’s Office earlier this year after dashcam footage surfaced showing Shockey using what they consider to be excessive force during an encounter with Tyreke Collier, an unarmed Black man.
Cecil Solidarity President Christine Givens said the group is fighting to make Cecil County more welcoming, particularly to Black folks. She spoke to the racism she has seen in the county throughout her life.
“I saw the Klan march when I was a kid,” Givens said. “It's now come full circle — I'm here, and I'm fighting and saying that I belong here too.”
The dashcam video, which has been widely shared online by Cecil Solidarity, shows Shockey pulling Collier over and requesting that he exit the vehicle multiple times. At first, Collier stays in his seat, but he ultimately begins to comply, opening the driver’s door. At this point, Shockey appears to kick Collier before he and other officers drag and hold him to the ground.
In a Cecil Whig story in February, the sheriff’s office said Collier kicked the door open with his feet to strike Shockey and Adams pointed to how Shockey was still on medical leave because of the injuries he received at the time.
Members of Cecil Solidarity have argued that Shockey’s actions, as well as inconsistencies between the language of the incident report and the dashcam footage, are grounds for his termination. The protest on Saturday sought to increase that pressure on Sheriff Scott Adams.
"Use of force would be reduced so much if people comply on scene,” Adams said in an interview with Cecil Whig in February. “I understand that people have rights and have questions, but on the roadside on scene is not the best place to be non-compliant.”
Adams said his opinions about the incident have not changed since the last time he spoke to the Whig. Though an internal review by the office did not find that Shockey violated any policies, the states attorney's office is currently conducting an independent review of the incident to determine its legality.
Protestors targeted Adams directly, chanting “Fire Adams” along with “Fire Shockey,” as they marched to the Sheriff’s Office from the Cecil County Administration Building.
“You can't do that to someone and think that you still get to keep your job,” said Cecil Solidarity Vice President Beth An Griffin. “There will never be a time when that is okay.”
Similar to previous rallies, the roughly 25-person gathering had a wide array of ages, with some parents bringing their children.
“We're raising the next generation,” said Nathan Gray, who attended the rally with his wife Katie, seven-year-old son Alex and four-year-old daughter Sophie. “There are people with ideals and attitudes that are very against what we're doing out there, and they're teaching their kids, so we need to teach our kids the right way.”
After several speeches, the group wrote out messages in chalk in the parking lot of the office, including ‘Do Better,’ ‘Silence is Violence,’ ‘Fire Shockey’ and ‘Fire Adams.’
An officer with the sheriff’s office wearing a thin blue line mask met the demonstrators to return signs that had been left in the parking lot after the group’s last protest. The group placed the signs along Konica Drive, and by Monday they had once again been removed.
“At some point, we're going to make enough noise — here, nationally or statewide — that things are gonna have to change,” said Givens. “If they don't change, there's going to be a crazy reckoning, because I think people are just getting exhausted.”
Cecil Solidarity has seen a boost of national attention recently, thanks in part to a front-page Washington Post feature which focused on Cecil Solidarity’s Feb. 21 protest, the aftermath of the incident with Collier and the history of the Ku Klux Klan and white supremacy in Cecil County.
The spotlight helped the group expand its social media reach and connect with allied groups in the region. The Baltimore Action Legal Team reached out to provide assistance, and Givens said she has received letters of support from across the United States, Europe and Canada. The attention also led to an uptick in donations.
Givens said they will give the money back to Cecil through community outreach activities. They hope to organize a Cecil Cares Week, where members volunteer at various organizations, and restart a food distribution program that provides fresh produce to 25 families.
They also plan to conduct free financial literacy sessions later this month, and on April 21, they will host a community empowerment meeting through Zoom to discuss how people can get involved with their cause, and receive input on where they should direct their future efforts.
Givens said that the group is considering getting involved in local elections, like the sheriff’s election, to create top-down change in the county.
"This is my community, just like it is anybody else's, and I love it just as much as anybody else does,” Givens said. “I want it to be better. I want people to want to come here. It's beautiful where we live, but it's ugly — the people here, the sentiments, the mentality is really ugly. We need to fix that.”
