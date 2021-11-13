ELKTON — Cecil Solidarity is demanding changes in the Cecil County Public Schools student handbook to address hate speech, with clear consequences for students who engage in hateful behavior.
“Schools must be a safe haven for children in our community and a place where they can have an opportunity to thrive academically, socially and emotionally,” Cecil Solidarity president Christine Givens said during Wednesday’s school board meeting.
Cecil Solidarity wants the handbook to address explicit racist comments, along with implicit comments, also called microaggressions, that stigmatise marginalized groups. Givens used the example of Black people being called angry, when their white counterparts are called passionate for the same behavior. The proposed changes would also discuss homophobia, sexism, islamophobia, and other forms of discrimination.
“All schools across the district should also be required to follow the same protocols on how to report these incidents and who to report them to,” Givens said.
Beth An Griffin, vice president of Cecil Solidarity, said her children have been subjected to hate speech in school, recently, one of her daughters was called a slave, the other the n-word.
“The old saying sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me is so far from the truth,” Griffin said. “Racism doesn’t belong in our schools.”
Griffin said racism causes trauma for children such as her daughters.
“This moment will forever play in their heads and the confusion and hurt it caused may not have even manifested yet,” Griffin said. “This is trauma.”
The student who called Griffin’s daughter the n-word was suspended.
Cecil County Public Schools alumnus Chris Foltz said repeated homophobic bullying led him to develop suicidal thoughts while in high school. In one instance, after a student repeatedly referred to Foltz with homophobic slurs, Foltz pushed that student to force them to stop the harassment and received a suspension.
“We just need to remember, to teach kindness, and enforce that and make sure that this type of behavior is unacceptable in any form,” Foltz said. “It really does start in school.”
Superintendent Jeffrey Lawson said the administration was aware of the issues around slurs in the county. The Director of Student Safety John Roush will take a look at the current student Rights and Responsibilities handbook.
“School systems are very skeptical of zero tolerance policies, because historically, it’s led to a wide number of suspensions by painting every issue with a broad brush,” Lawson said. “ I like to think as educators we are about changing student behavior, as opposed to punishing 13 year olds, 14 year olds, 9 year olds, and 16 year olds, so we will look at it through that lens.”
As of press time, over 250 people signed a change.org petition created by Cecil Solidarity in support of the demand to change the student handbook.
“We look forward to engaging any community group in dialogue that we think will make the school system better,” Lawson said.
Givens wants to bring students, other community organizations, and community leaders into the process of building a new student handbook.
“The reality is that there are incidents that are happening that have been happening for decades around here,” Givens said. “When I was a kid and before I was kid that are still happening today. Students know, parents know, and families know that there are not appropriate consequences for those actions.”
