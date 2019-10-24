CHESAPEAKE CITY — More than one hundred movers and shakers turned out to the Chesapeake Inn on Thursday for the county’s inaugural Growth and Development Symposium, each there to learn about the land of opportunity that has been forming in county.
With the second highest job growth rate in the state and comparably low how value prices for the region, the event served as a chance for business members, builders and planners to understand where the county is at and what it’s poised to become.
In his opening remarks, County Executive Alan McCarthy touted the strides his administration has made in streamlining the permitting process, in infrastructure and job creation at Principio Business Park and with the forthcoming Great Wolf Lodge.
But McCarthy also stressed that the county, with its ideal location between Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington D.C. was looking to continue its explosive success.
“Our goal is to attract developers like the ones in this room. We want your business in Cecil County,” he said. “I’m confident you’ll be impressed with what we have to offer. Our future is bright and this is truly an opportunity rich zone.”
Moyer highlighted that this was “not your father’s” Cecil County, with businesses like WL. Gore & Associates and Northrop Grumman here but also manufacturing and warehousing jobs coming online in the last two years.
Principio Business Park, host to Smithfield Foods, Amazon and Lidl, is expected to grow by 17 million square feet and 4,000 acres in the next 15 years, he said. In turn, that would create another 10,000 jobs.
Resort to bring jobs, revenue
Steve Jacobsen, vice president of domestic development at Great Wolf Resorts, provided the keynote speech for the event. He gave attendees some insight on why the company chose Cecil County for its location at Chesapeake Overlook, despite known difficulties for capturing the Mid-Atlantic Region.
After Perryville Planning and Zoning Director Dianna Battaglia left daily messages to invite him to see what a great opportunity lies in the county, Jacobsen started to look again.
With a heat map that identifies Great Wolf Lodge’s key demographics and the existing demographics of an area, he noticed that it went “as dark blue as the map would allow.”
Great Wolf Lodge is expected to break ground in early 2020, opening about 20 months later. With it come projections of $86 million in annual economic impact to the county, according to a study. The resort is also anticipating 500,000 visitors, which officials said would create 1,000 construction jobs and 500 permanent jobs.
Jacobsen also stressed that the partnerships with the state, county and town were critical in inking the deal. The project will see state property tax credits offered with the Enterprise Zone, as well as performance-based incentives offered by the county and the town, help the project get its footing.
“Yes, the Enterprise Zone does help us. But 90% of the incentives, if we don’t do well we don’t do well,” he told the crowd. “But the town is still covered. It’s up to us to create the revenue we need.”
Recently, Blackstone Group Inc. agreed to buy a sizable controlling interest in the resort. That deal is expected to help push Great Wolf in other countries.
Panel discussions
The rest of the day was filled with panel discussions, each focused on topics affecting economic development as a whole.
In the first panel, Mike Ratchford with W.L. Gore & Associates and Arthur Marriott of Northrop Grumman touted the successes of weaving curiosity and ingenuity into their company’s culture.
Ratchford pointed that in W.L. Gore’s history where products were created by someone wanting to try something new, like the Elixir Guitar Strings.
“You have to in terms of recruiting people, you have the technical skills but also the people who have a deep curiosity and are willing to take risks,” he said.
The second panel, Alisa Webb of Cecil Land Trust, Vic Priapi of Priapi Gardens, Chris Grieco, assistant manager of Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area and Kelly Benson of Bay Ventures talked about quality of life in the county.
Webb and Priapi spoke about the simple joys of nature and growing food, and with plentiful opportunities for employment today along the growth corridor people can seek that pleasure in the most rural parts of the county.
Benson, who also founded the Port House Grill, spoke about how he left University of Maryland College Park to come back home and start two businesses with his family. He thought his generation focused on fitness and spending time outdoors, and the access to the water is a boon or the county.
“Getting Cecil County on the map to let people know about these opportunities with the water or Elk Neck State Park is the best thing we can do,” he said. “We have more to offer other places.”
Later on, Brookbend Interiors owner Steven Jennings, Elk River Brewing Company owner Brad Carrillo and Rise ‘N Grind Angie Vanderhoef spoke on a panel on their experiences as a small business owner in the county. Morgan Miller, the director of Cecil County Public Libraries, also sat on the panel and stressed that information is out there and librarians could help make that connection.
The business owners spoke about how their success was determined by the relationships within the community and filling a need.
In the final panel of the day, Josh Woolridge of the NRP Group and Ray Jackson of Stonewall Capital shared their thoughts about the current climate in the county for residential builds.
Woolridge represents the premier multi-family builder in the areas between Richmond, Va., and Philadelphia. He said Cecil County’s geographic location was ideal as was its explosive job growth also catches his attention from other areas. Amenities built-in the development, like dog parks, fitness centers and on-site maintenance crews, were also appealing to the demographic between 20 to 40 people.
Jackson, who has become the face of the proposed Southfields mixed-use development, stressed that communication between the town and his team will be critical to his project — and others to come to the county.
“It takes a village. This is a team, and it’s important we all work together,” he said.
