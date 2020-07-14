ELKTON — The George Washington Carver Leadership Center, headquarters of Cecil County Public Schools on Booth Street, has been closed until July 29 because someone who works there has been exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19, according to a statement released Tuesday afternoon.
“We have been in touch with the (Cecil County) Health Department and are working through our contact tracing procedures,” said Kelly Keeton, spokeswoman for CCPS.
Keeton said school officials received word of the potential contact with the novel coronavirus Monday. She added there are as many as 70 people that are assigned to the building, but not all are there all the time.
Although the schools are closed to most students, the Carver Center continues to operate during the summer months.
“Carver Center is our most populated building with the highest amount of traffic in and out during the summer months,” Keeton said.
For the next two weeks that staff will work remotely while the building is thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.