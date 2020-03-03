ELKTON — The motto for the fourth graduating class of the Cecil County Correctional Facility Entry Level Training Academy was “Got Your Six,” because its four members helped each during eight weeks of intense training for the job.
Now those four graduates — Deputies Farren, Leubecker, Platt and Riordan — have started their shifts at the Cecil County Detention Center, after their commencement on Friday in the Elk Room of the Cecil County Government Building.
“You created a bond together. You worked together, got frustrated together, tested together . . . Always remember you have each other’s back in the trenches, in the jail. A lot of people (inmates) aren’t going to like you for what you are, what you represent, but don’t take it personally. Always treat everyone with dignity,” Maj. Mary B. Allen, director of the CCDC, told the graduates during her speech.
She added, “Still be there for each other. Don’t stop supporting each other. They need you now more than when you were in the academy.”
Looking back on the eight weeks of academy training, Deputy Farren, class spokesman, told the audience, “We finished as friends. We finished as brothers.”
Sheriff Scott Adams told the four new correctional officers, “It’s a tough job. It’s underrated and overlooked.”
Adams urged the four graduates to keep learning and to remain disciplined in “mind, body and spirit,” cautioning that, otherwise, discipline will “chip away,” and “little things will turn into big things.”
The sheriff also instructed the four graduates to approach the job with integrity because, in addition to representing themselves, they are representing all other correctional officers in the CCDC and throughout the nation.
As his last instruction, Adams urged the graduates to always place a premium on safety while on the job.
Also imparting words of encouragement to the graduates during their speeches were Edward McCrae, the CCCF training coordinator; Lt. Zachary Cordrey, the community corrections correctional supervisor; and Al Liebo, acting director of the Maryland Police Correctional Training Commission. Liebo made a two-hour drive to attend the graduation.
Inmates at the CCDC on Landing Lane near Elkton are either awaiting trial or have been sentenced to 18 months or less. A total of 92 sworn personnel members and 10 support staff ensure the safety and security of inmates, and they facilitate the services offered to them.
