CECIL COUNTY — Three police departments in Cecil County will be hosting a National Night Out (NNO) event Tuesday, Aug. 6, as will the town of Charlestown.
Two of those police departments — Elkton and North East — will be repeating their festivals at new locations they used last year after a successful first year.
The North East Police Department will host its NNO from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the North East United Methodist Church at 308 S. Main St., instead of on Cecil Avenue at what used to be the Boys & Girls Club building. The event will feature games, food music, a K-9 demonstration, a school supply giveaway and more.
Also repeating from last year, the Elkton Police Department will hold its NNO from 5 to 8 p.m. at the town’s municipal parking lot at Howard and Bow streets, relocating from prior events at Meadow Park.
Because the park off Delaware Avenue is frequently plagued by flooding from the nearby Big Elk Creek, planners decided to move the event to the municipal parking lot last year to avoid having to make last-minutes changes in the location.
Town Commissioner Rob Massimiano, who owns Tidewater Tattoo on Main Street, will be among those present engaging with the community and giving out temporary tattoos this year. A Nintendo representative will also be set up with a booth to interact with the children. Paws for People will be bringing its therapy dogs and WXCY will be supplying the night’s music. Free food will be provided, including snow cones.
The Perryville Police Department will hold its NNO from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Community of Perryville Volunteer Fire Co. station grounds at 920 Principio Furnace Road, where attendees will be able to get a close look at fire trucks and police vehicles on display, according to officials. Among the offerings at the Perryville event is a 70-foot inflatable obstacle course, a K9 demonstration, face painting, giant Jenga, cornhole, ultimate frisby, and free food and drinks.
Charlestown will hold its event from 6 to 8 p.m. outside the Charlestown Volunteer Fire Co. hall, where grilled hot dogs, chips and drinks will be served. Attendees will be able to get a close look at CVFC fire trucks and other equipment as well as a Cecil County Sheriff’s Office K-9 demonstration. There also will be games and other attractions.
