NORTH EAST — The Cecil College Leadership institute will have a virtual “Leadercast” from Sept. to Dec. through four virtual speaking engagements with 11 different speakers.
This year’s series is titled “Shift,” highlighting how change is a constant in life and ideas and projects never go quite as planned, so leaders must learn to be flexible in order to move forward.
The event starts on Sept. 9 with presenter Andy Stanley, author of “Better Decisions, Fewer Regrets,” and the founder of North Point Ministries, a non denominational evangelical christian church centered in the Atlanta area. The other speaker that day is Liz Bohannon, the founder of Sseko Designs and author of “Beginner’s Pluck,” a book that focuses on getting people to rethink the idea of “finding your passion.”
One of the most famous speakers is Rainn Wilson, the three-time Emmy nominated star of “The Office, and a NY Times Best-Selling author, who will speak on Oct. 14 about “Leading Yourself Through Change.” On Nov. 11 Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver and TV commentator Cris Carter will give a talk entitled “Leading Off The Field.”
The Cecil Leadership Institute hosts events throughout the year, focusing on connecting business, government, and tourism leaders to help Cecil County develop. More than 450 people have graduated from the Cecil Leadership Institute.
Leadercast is open to the public with an admission price of $20 per session. Readers can register for all four sessions for $70. To learn more, call 410-287-1078 (option 6) with course code #BIL315, email skills4u@cecil.edu, visit www.cecil.edu/leadercast
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.