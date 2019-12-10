ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan will likely have to decide between two people to succeed Del. Andrew Cassilly (R-Cecil/Harford), as local leaders say that finding one candidate that the Republican Party in both counties can agree upon may be an exceedingly difficult task.
“We discussed it early on, and it seems like it’s most likely that we will have two candidates,” said Vince Sammons, chair of the Cecil County Republican Central Committee. “We’ve got a job to find the best, and they’ve [the Harford committee] got the same job — find someone who does the job the best.”
Cassilly’s announcement that he would take a senior advisor post within the Hogan administration last week started the clock to find his successor.
Under state law, legislative vacancies are filled by the governor following recommendations from the county central committee of the political party the departing lawmaker served.
Both Cecil and Harford Committees, operating by their bylaws, determined they had 30 days to take applications and interview candidates before ultimately deciding on who would would serve the next three years. The plan was to work in tandem with a possible joint-interview process.
But recent revelations from the Maryland Republican Party show that the committees can nominate one person, rather than hold interviews. Still, both committees will continue to take applications to create a good pool of candidates to decide from, Sammons said.
“We should be looking for the best of the best, someone who’s experienced, rather than the first person who comes to the table,” he said. “We would hope to see a variety of people, so we can select who’s the best for both Cecil and Harford counties.”
The hope is to have names of the potential successors in front of Hogan by the end of next week, said Mike Griffith, chair of the Harford County Republican Central Committee.
While that may be soon, Griffith noted that it’s important for the future delegate to have the preparation needed, as well as familiarity with the Harford and Cecil delegation, to start the legislative session on Jan. 8.
“This is a big life change. We need to be fair to the candidate and their family, because this is going to require work and finding appropriate accommodations for the session,” Griffith said.
“We also have to be fair to the Republican Party and the General Assembly as well, since we want to send them someone who had the time to get best prepared.”
So far, the Cecil County Republican Central Committee has had one applicant file. Griffith said the Harford County committee has “some applicants.”
This marks the second time in two years that Cecil and Harford Committees have to work together to put forth a nomination. In 2018, both committees were pressed to find a nominee to put on the ballot when Sen. Wayne Norman (R-Cecil/Harford) died within days of the primary filing deadline.
Ultimately, Jason Gallion of Level was chosen after both parties were split between him and a Cecil County successor. Maryland Republican Party chair Dirk Haire cast the deciding vote to end the tie.
This time, Sammons and Griffith say that both committees are working to find one suitable successor — but both are comfortable to agree to disagree.
“They had their change ups and so have we,” Sammons said. “The communication between the two committees is great, and I’ve been on the phone with them talking about our progress. We’re pretty honest and transparent about what we’re doing.”
“If we cannot reach an agreement [on a successor], then we would understand and would be totally comfortable with submitting two names to Gov. Hogan’s office. We won’t work to convince them otherwise,” Griffith said in a separate interview.
The Harford County Republican Central Committee will continue accepting successor applications until Dec. 13, and the Cecil Cecil County Republican Central Committee will accept applications until Dec. 14.
