ELKTON — The Cecil County Republican Central Committee is accepting letters of intent from those 4th district residents interested in filling the Cecil County Council seat being vacated by George Patchell.
Patchell announced earlier this month that he is leaving the elected post to become town administrator for Perryville. His last day in office is Oct. 17.
Because he is a registered Republican the duty of finding his replacement falls to the GOP. However Kathie Kennedy, party chairwoman, said candidates from other parties are welcome to state interest in being interviewed by the Central Committee.
"Anybody can submit their name," Kennedy said Monday, but added the person must be at least 18 and a registered voter. "We are getting some interest from people who have never participated before."
Kennedy said that letter of intent should give information including credentials and relevant experience.
The deadline to send in that email to info@CecilGOP.org is Oct. 22. Interviews will begin after Oct. 25.
"We will do the interviews as the full Central Committee," Kennedy said.
While the Cecil County Charter clearly indicates that the committee must send names to the County Council for its approval, she said the number of candidates to be submitted is not as clear.
"If we only send one name forward they could decide on their own," she said.
The new council member must be established within 30 days of Patchell's departure.
Cecil County voted to convert from a commissioner style of government to charter in 2010, and the new form went into effect in December 2012. This is the first time a council member has resigned since it was enacted.
